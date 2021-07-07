Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Robber who died of gunshot wounds boasted about crime

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SUSPECTED armed robber, Benjamin Craig Musasa, who was killed in a gun battle with the police in Harare last week, reportedly boasted about his crime spree.

Musasa, who was popularly known as "Soja", was shot and arrested by police in Greendale before succumbing to gunshot wounds at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

A Mabvuku resident told The Sunday Mail that Musasa was "a dangerous criminal by night and a darling of the Mabvuku community by day".

"Musasa was known for his generosity as he often spoiled community members of all age groups with booze, weekend braais and other goodies.

"He never conducted his business in Mabvuku, but one day he made a bet with someone saying he can rob Shell Garage (Mabvuku) despite its tight security," said one person who grew up knowing Musasa.

"The following week he robbed it with his guys, and even removed his mask and lifted the middle finger towards security cameras."

Musasa allegedly triangulated his heists between Zimbabwe and South Africa and was notorious for mysteriously evading police in both countries for years.

Mabvuku residents said Musasa evaded police arrests as his relatives brewed traditional beer every year and performed
rituals to prevent him from getting arrested.

He is said to have had two wives, one in South Africa and another in Chitungwiza.

At the burial, Musasa's parents gave a moving graveside eulogy for their son, but made no mention of his criminal activities.

Other mourners who spoke to this publication described Musasa as a man of many talents who would have made it into professional football had he decided to pursue the career.

Source - Sunday Mail

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa keeps Mwonzora waiting

16 mins ago | 58 Views

Setback for MDC-T

17 mins ago | 66 Views

Fresh controversy in Malaba saga

18 mins ago | 99 Views

Chinese firm blocked from reserve

20 mins ago | 39 Views

Smuggler buses disappear from highways

22 mins ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF would have to defy reality to win in 2023

26 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa-Tagwirei links getting clearer

28 mins ago | 107 Views

R3m cigarette smugglers nabbed

30 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwean oil firm expands into Sadc

32 mins ago | 43 Views

Quarantine-free travel for Emirates customers

33 mins ago | 67 Views

Global firm makes initiative to drive Zimbabwe FDI

33 mins ago | 32 Views

VFEX in dramatic rebound

35 mins ago | 37 Views

Late registration on Zimsec

37 mins ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo sets date to re-introduce full water shedding

38 mins ago | 27 Views

Robbers loot $55 million in Bulawayo

38 mins ago | 104 Views

Warriors in must win tie against Namibia

39 mins ago | 36 Views

Nkiwane burial date set

39 mins ago | 31 Views

Pakistani gets 'Sibanda' surname, ID, passport in one day

40 mins ago | 82 Views

Russian vehicle manufacturer to partner Zimbabwean firms

41 mins ago | 59 Views

Air Zimbabwe primed for rebound

42 mins ago | 38 Views

800,000 arrested for lockdown violations

43 mins ago | 31 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam construction on course

44 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe can do more than just receiving covid-19 vaccines donations - Mhondoro-Ngezi SMP

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

SI127 working well to stop cheats

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Crime spree ends for robber couple

3 hrs ago | 509 Views

Ramaphosa put KZN protesters on notice, wants 'concomitant action'?

15 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Eswatini revolution today and Zimbabwe tomorrow: Catharsis in the words of Franz Fanon

15 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Peter Ndlovu breaking new grounds

16 hrs ago | 4939 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs lose reinstatement bid

17 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Johane Marange sect gathers thousands in lockdown defiance

17 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Man destroys neighbour's house over missing radio set

17 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Professor Sheunesu Mupepereki dies of COVID-19

20 hrs ago | 4498 Views

ANC activist missing after 'CR17' bribery claims

23 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Zimbabwean bus intercepted with illicit cigarettes

24 hrs ago | 3683 Views

Free Jacob Zuma protests reach Gauteng

24 hrs ago | 4626 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days