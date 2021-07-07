Setback for MDC-T

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T has suffered a major setback after two top of its officials in Mashonaland East province resigned from the opposition party.Provincial information and publicity secretary Farai Nyandoro and secretarygeneral Emmanuel Chiroto both tendered their resignations saying they were venturing into "private business".Chiroto, who hails from Murewa district, is a former Harare deputy mayor while, Nyandoro is a former Marondera mayor, who both served between 2008 and 2013.According to a letter dated July 4, addressed to provincial chairperson Piniel Denga and co-signed by the duo, the top opposition activists said their new interests demanded them to leave active politics."We would like to notify your esteemed office of our decision to leave active politics with immediate effect," reads part of the letter."This unfortunate decision has been as a result of our desire to pursue private businesses, which do not allow us to engage in active politics."We wish you all the best in your endeavour in trying to unite Mashonaland East province."Nyandoro yesterday confirmed the authenticity of the letter."We have left the party. We are focusing on something private," he said.Chiroto yesterday confirmed that he had left the party but refused to divulge more details.Denga yesterday professed ignorance over the matter saying he was yet to see the letter.