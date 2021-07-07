South African minister of Defence refuses to deployed army in KZN

News / National

by Staff reporter

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the army will not be deployed in KwaZulu-Natal because there is no war in the province.She says her department will only intervene when other law enforcement agencies are not coping with the situation.There are protests on several major highways in the province following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.Mapisa-Nqakula says what is happening now is not the responsibility of the Defence Force."South Africa National Defence Force has not been deployed to KZN. That is not the responsibility of the SANDF. I don't think we have reached a point where SANDF should be dragged into what is happening in KwaZulu-Natal.