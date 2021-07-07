Warriors on brink of COSAFA elimination after Namibia defeat

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe 0-2 NamibiaZimbabwe were on Sunday left searching for only their second win after 11 matches under coach Zdravko Logarušić after going down 2-0 to Namibia in the COSAFA Cup in Port Elizabeth.After Zimbabwe dominated the exchanges without posing much of a threat in front of goal, Namibia scored twice in a frenetic last 20 minutes to seal the win.Zimbabwe drew their opening two Group B matches against Mozambique (0-0) and Malawi (2-2) and must now beat Senegal in their final match on Tuesday to entertain any hopes of qualifying.Dominating the ball without creating much, Zimbabwe had a clear sight of goal after seven minutes when CAPS United midfielder Blessing Sarupinda cut inside only to see his shot deflected inches wide.The Warriors should have been ahead two minutes after the break when Lennox Mucheto's delivery into the box was partially cleared. Sarupinda brought the ball under his spell but shot horribly wide.Sarupinda came closest again on 53 minutes when his free-kick from a foul on Shadreck Nyahwa shook the crossbar.You just knew it would not be Zimbabwe's day.When the opening goal came, Zimbabwe would be masters of their own downfall as Qadr Amini scored past Washington Arubi under pressure.The goal appeared to have sucked the life out of Zimbabwe, and the match was over as a contest when Elmo Kambinda found the target four minutes from the end.Qualification is no longer in the Warriors' hands, especially after Mozambique beat Malawi 2-0 in the late kick-off.Namibia have six points at the top, while Mozambique are second on four.Zimbabwe can only finish on five points and qualification appears a hurdle too far, beginning an urgent inquest at ZIFA into Logarušić.Namibia XI: Kazupa, Kamberipa, Hambira, Petrus, Gebhardt, Fredricks, Katjiteo, Papama, Stephaus, Limpondi, Kambindu.Warriors XI: Arubi, Mucheto, Amini, Nyahwa, Mavhurume, Dzingai, Musaka, Sarupinda, Karuru, Hachiro, Matare