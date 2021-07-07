Ramaphosa to ban Twitter, Social media?

News / National

by Staff reporter

[WATCH] "We also condemn attempts to create confusion by sharing false images and videos, often from events that took place many years ago." Says President Cyril Ramaphosa. #COVID19SA #CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/rSCu0Z5g0f — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 11, 2021

The Embattled South African President Cyril Ramaphosa claims that the videos of protests in South Africa being circulated on social media are false.Ramaphosa wants South Africans to feed news from private media which is owned by whites, who prepaid his presidency. He also wants citizens to watch and listen to SABC which continues to censor political views that oppose him.Said Ramaphosa in his address, "We condemn attempts to create confusion by sharing false images and videos, often from events that took place many years ago. I ask that you think carefully before sharing anything on social media or elsewhere that may not be accurate or verified."