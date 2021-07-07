Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 24-YEAR-OLD Guruve man was sentenced to 27 years in jail for three counts of stock theft by Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Never Chakwesha was convincted after full trial.Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that on April 4 the convict pounced on three different kraals at Ona Mapeto's farm and stole three bovines at night which he drove away.He was seen driving the stolen cattle at night by other villagers who quizzed him and effected citizen arrest on him before driving back his loot to the owners.They latter handed him to the police.