River bank mining kills illegal miners

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two illegal miners were trapped to death after a heft of sand fell on them there by killing them on the spot on Thursday at Nyamwanga farm, Shamva.

Blessing Masamba (19) and Ishumael Makore (27) both of Nyamwanga farm were illegally panning for gold along Mazowe River when the tragic struck.Mashonaland Central police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case."I can confirm a sudden death in case in Shamva where two illegal miners died after being trapped by sand while practising River bank mining," Dhliwayo said.The bodies of the deceased were allegedly retrieved by their colleagues Petros Zambuko (39)and Tapfumaneyi Chitepaishe.Police warned illegal miners to regularize their mining activities and avoid River bank mining.