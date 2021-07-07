Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF accused of 'hijacking' senior Kariba citizen's funeral

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has been accused by the family of late senior Kariba resident, Phillip Chingono of attempting to gain political mileage through crowdfunding for his funeral when, in fact, the elderly man led a destitute life until he suffered terminal illness.

Chingono, popularly known as Bhibho, died at Kariba Hospital on Friday aged 88.

He was laid to rest Sunday in the resort town where he spent decades.

However, following his death, Zanu-PF took centre stage after its members quickly moved in and pledged resources for his funeral wake and burial.

According to well-placed sources, some MDC Alliance members had taken it upon themselves to buy monthly groceries for Chingono, who is credited for moulding the bulk of bricks used to construct houses in the resort border town during the construction of the iconic Lake Kariba dam wall.

The attempt to undo philanthropy by opposition party activists did not go down well with the deceased man's children led by his daughter only identified as Clara, who lives in South Africa.

In an audio recording gone viral, Clara raves and rants accusing Zanu-PF of hijacking the funeral for political expediency.

Said Clara; "Let me say it myself so that you go and play the audio. This funeral has nothing to do with Zanu-PF. They shouldn't conduct their campaigns so that they take advantage," she said.

"Tell them that the deceased's children said ‘it's not a party meeting, but it is a funeral'. They must not do Zanu-PF things there, period! ….Go say one of his children has said there is no Zanu-PF meeting that is going to take place during the funeral.

"The funeral should be done just like how it was being handled by those who were with the deceased during his sickness, and not let people just emerge from nowhere and start claiming control of proceedings. No, no, just tell them Clara said no. We don't want anything Zanu-PF at the funeral."

Contacted by NewZimbabwe.com for comment Saturday prior to Chingono's burial Sunday, Zanu-PF Kuwirirana district chairperson, Nomore Gosa played down the standoff, saying Chingono's funeral was everyone's responsibility.

"Don't be lied to. In actual fact, we have a son of the deceased here and we are trying to mobilise resources so that we give him a decent burial. The man we are talking about was almost mentally challenged, therefore, it is everyone's responsibility he is buried decently," said Gosa.

He further claimed there was cooperation with MDC Alliance councillor Maxwell Mubaiwa to pull resources together towards the bereavement.

Added Gosa; "There is consensus between ourselves and the councillor and not even a quarrel. If there is (a quarrel), then it might be in other people's minds because as far as l am concerned, l have not quarrelled with anyone."

Kariba mayor George Masendu from the MDC Alliance confirmed receiving information regarding the alleged hijacking of the funeral by Zanu-PF elements whom he warned to take threats of Covid-19 seriously by desisting from gathering in large crowds.

Masendu acknowledged some members of his party helped the late brick moulder with groceries during his solitary life on Kariba's streets.

