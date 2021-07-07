GMAZ mourns Haritatos

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Grain Millers Association (GMAZ) has sent condolence messages to the Haritatos family following the untimely death of fORMER Muzvezve MP and ZANU PF Central Committee member Peter Haritatos who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Saturday.He was 77.Through a statement GMAZ chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara said the late Haritatos played a pivotal role in the milling industry."We mourn the untimely passing on of our long standing committed and unweavering member of GMAZ, Mr Peter Haritatos of Central Milling in Kadoma.Mr Haritatos was a shrewd strategist, an astute businessman a hard-working community leader and a leading figure in the national good security matrix. The grain milling industry and the country at large will forever be indebted to his resilience pragmatism and patrotism in confronting the intermittent national food crisis we had since independence.We pray that God gives the family strength during this difficult time," reads the statement.Haritatos is the father to Lands, Deputy Agriculture Minister Vangelis Haritatos. He succumbed to Covid-19-related complications at St Annes Hospital in Harare.He hailed from Kadoma, where he ran a successful bakery business, he started politics well before independence, and got jailed for his support for the struggle.