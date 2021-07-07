Pastor kills girlfriend's husband

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Glenview pastor is facing a murder charge after he allegedly swerved his Toyota Prado vigorously in a bid to drop his girlfriend's husband who was clinging to the roof of his car.Sande Mobile (48) of 350 19th Crescent 1 Glenview whose church was not mentioned appeared before Bindura Magistrate Josleen Madaka yesterday after allegedly killing Addmore Makombe (36).Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on July 8 Makombe hatched a plan with his wife Beauty Madzonzoni to trap her boyfriend Mobile.Madzonzoni called Mobile to come and pick her in Bindura town and the unaware Mobile came driving his unregistered Toyota Prado while Makombe laid an ambush.Upon Mobile's arrival her girlfriend entered the car before the car moved Makombe jumped on the roof of the car.Mobile sped off with Madzonzoni while Makombe hanged on top of the car's roof.He was signalled to stop at a roadblock and changed direction while swerving the car to drop Makombe.The accused pushed his girlfriend out of the moving car and vigorously shook his car such that Makombe fell with occiput and died on the spot.Mobile was subsequently arrested and dragged to court