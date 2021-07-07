Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pastor kills girlfriend's husband

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Glenview pastor is facing a murder charge after he allegedly swerved his Toyota Prado vigorously in a bid to drop his girlfriend's husband who was clinging to the roof of his car.

Sande Mobile (48) of 350 19th Crescent 1 Glenview whose church was not mentioned appeared before Bindura Magistrate Josleen Madaka yesterday after allegedly killing Addmore Makombe (36).

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on July 8 Makombe hatched a plan with his wife Beauty Madzonzoni to trap her boyfriend Mobile.

Madzonzoni called Mobile to come and pick her in Bindura town and the unaware Mobile came driving his unregistered Toyota Prado while Makombe laid an ambush.

Upon Mobile's arrival her girlfriend entered the car before the car moved Makombe jumped on the roof of the car.

Mobile sped off with Madzonzoni  while Makombe hanged on top of the car's roof.

He was signalled to stop at a roadblock and changed direction while swerving the car to drop Makombe.

The accused pushed his girlfriend out of the moving car and vigorously shook his car such that Makombe fell with occiput and died on the spot.

Mobile was subsequently arrested and dragged to court


Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Harare receives more vaccines

25 mins ago | 67 Views

Ramaphosa declared personas-non-grata

33 mins ago | 451 Views

LSU, director of physical planning clash over unfair dismissal

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

When you die, will people celebrate or mourn your death?

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF recommends admission of G40 movers

3 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe's daily Covid-19 vaccinations hit record high

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

Ramaphosa deploys army against Zulus

7 hrs ago | 3668 Views

Three Zimbabwean men faces arrest in SA

7 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Govt decentralises courts

11 hrs ago | 1274 Views

'2023 elections will be disputed,' says Chamisa aligned NGO

11 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Ramaphosa targets Zulus, plays the apartheid tribal card

11 hrs ago | 5292 Views

Fierce jostling for positions erupts in Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1842 Views

'Zimbabwe stares at another disputed poll in 2023'

12 hrs ago | 566 Views

Fleet of baby mamas leave Peter Ndlovu penniless

12 hrs ago | 5869 Views

Double allocation worries Bulawayo councillors

12 hrs ago | 712 Views

CSC investor starts abattoir refurbishment

12 hrs ago | 956 Views

Matebeleland North targets mass vaccination in hotspots

12 hrs ago | 196 Views

Is the South African rainbow on the cusp of disarray?

12 hrs ago | 432 Views

Nsukuzonke breaking new ground

12 hrs ago | 1190 Views

COVID-19 scuttles Zanu-PF restructuring

12 hrs ago | 285 Views

Boy (13) stabs dad for ditching mum

12 hrs ago | 700 Views

Bosso leadership in crisis meeting

12 hrs ago | 275 Views

Bulawayo rolls out jabs for all adults

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zanu-PF's Haritatos dies

12 hrs ago | 890 Views

Armed robbers released from prison

12 hrs ago | 827 Views

Double heroes' burial today

12 hrs ago | 429 Views

South Africa: Is the Rainbow fading away?

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF accused of 'hijacking' senior Kariba citizen's funeral

12 hrs ago | 361 Views

Bill Gates should stop telling Africans what kind of agriculture Africans need

20 hrs ago | 1141 Views

PAC wants De Klerk prosecuted for war crimes committed under his watch

20 hrs ago | 982 Views

River bank mining kills illegal miners

21 hrs ago | 588 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

22 hrs ago | 716 Views

Ramaphosa to ban Twitter, Social media?

22 hrs ago | 3302 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor Manyenyeni Hospitalised With Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Chinamasa hospitalised after road accident

23 hrs ago | 4945 Views

Mnangagwa did not assent to constitutional Bill?

23 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mystery over Zimbabwe army deal?

23 hrs ago | 3536 Views

Exams cheating scandal rocks Zimbabwe army

23 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Fired judge hands over unfinished cases

23 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Chebundo defeated Mnangagwa only to join him

23 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Zimbabwe judges in the dock next week

23 hrs ago | 624 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail because he does not understand the South African Legal System, Never

23 hrs ago | 1134 Views

32 armed robberies in Bulawayo between March and June - police

24 hrs ago | 382 Views

Warriors on brink of COSAFA elimination after Namibia defeat

24 hrs ago | 404 Views

Biti IMF utterances under scrutiny

24 hrs ago | 856 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days