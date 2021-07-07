Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare receives more vaccines

by Staff reporter
28 mins ago | Views
THE Harare City Council has confirmed that it has received another consignment of COVID-19 vaccines from government as the country's vaccination drive intensifies.

According to the Head of Nursing Services for Harare City Council, Matron Phillomina Chitando, the vaccines have been distributed to all council clinics around the city.

"We received 100 thousand doses of the sinovac vaccines and people are being inoculated we continue to urge people to observe social distancing as they wait for their jab and to properly mask up to prevent the spread of the virus," she said.

Some people who spoke to ZBC News applauded the government for an equitable distribution of vaccines.

"I was in school in South Africa and as soon as I got back I came for my jab and would really like to commend the government because in other countries they do not have the vaccines," said one resident.

"II was reluctant at first that's why it took me this long to get the jab but seeing the way people are dying of Covid-19 I had to come get vaccinated," said another.

On Thursday last week, Zimbabwe received two million vaccines procured by government with other provinces getting 50 000 doses each, and while Harare received 100 000 doses.

Another consignment of 1.5 million doses is expected this Thursday.

Source - zbc

Most Popular In 7 Days