Sable bus impounded by police

The ZRP confirmed that a Sable bus plying the South Africa Zimbabwe route which had 38 passengers was impounded whilst offloading goods and some of the passengers at Metro Pitch Marondera. The passengers had no Covid-19 test certificates.The bus had come from SA in circumstances which are being investigated by the Police. Ministry of Health and Child Care officials tested the passengers with 3 registering Covid 19 positive results while the other 35 tested negative.The bus company is now facing criminal charges while the passengers have been taken to Mahusekwa hospital for isolation. No to smuggling activities and spreading of Covid-19 pandemic.