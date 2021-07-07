Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sable bus impounded by police

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The ZRP confirmed that a Sable bus plying the South Africa Zimbabwe route which had 38 passengers was impounded whilst offloading goods and some of the passengers at Metro Pitch Marondera. The passengers had no Covid-19 test certificates.

The bus had come from SA in circumstances which are being investigated by the Police. Ministry of Health and Child Care officials tested the passengers with 3 registering Covid 19 positive results while the other 35 tested negative.

The bus company is now facing criminal charges while the passengers have been taken to Mahusekwa hospital for isolation. No to smuggling activities and spreading of Covid-19 pandemic.




Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Harare receives more vaccines

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Ramaphosa declared personas-non-grata

3 hrs ago | 2412 Views

Pastor kills girlfriend's husband

4 hrs ago | 2278 Views

LSU, director of physical planning clash over unfair dismissal

4 hrs ago | 593 Views

When you die, will people celebrate or mourn your death?

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zanu-PF recommends admission of G40 movers

5 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zimbabwe's daily Covid-19 vaccinations hit record high

5 hrs ago | 648 Views

Ramaphosa deploys army against Zulus

9 hrs ago | 3831 Views

Three Zimbabwean men faces arrest in SA

9 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Govt decentralises courts

14 hrs ago | 1294 Views

'2023 elections will be disputed,' says Chamisa aligned NGO

14 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Ramaphosa targets Zulus, plays the apartheid tribal card

14 hrs ago | 5643 Views

Fierce jostling for positions erupts in Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1872 Views

'Zimbabwe stares at another disputed poll in 2023'

14 hrs ago | 582 Views

Fleet of baby mamas leave Peter Ndlovu penniless

14 hrs ago | 6192 Views

Double allocation worries Bulawayo councillors

14 hrs ago | 735 Views

CSC investor starts abattoir refurbishment

14 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Matebeleland North targets mass vaccination in hotspots

14 hrs ago | 202 Views

Is the South African rainbow on the cusp of disarray?

14 hrs ago | 446 Views

Nsukuzonke breaking new ground

14 hrs ago | 1246 Views

COVID-19 scuttles Zanu-PF restructuring

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Boy (13) stabs dad for ditching mum

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Bosso leadership in crisis meeting

14 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bulawayo rolls out jabs for all adults

14 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zanu-PF's Haritatos dies

14 hrs ago | 933 Views

Armed robbers released from prison

14 hrs ago | 869 Views

Double heroes' burial today

14 hrs ago | 463 Views

South Africa: Is the Rainbow fading away?

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu-PF accused of 'hijacking' senior Kariba citizen's funeral

14 hrs ago | 372 Views

Bill Gates should stop telling Africans what kind of agriculture Africans need

22 hrs ago | 1168 Views

PAC wants De Klerk prosecuted for war crimes committed under his watch

23 hrs ago | 1012 Views

River bank mining kills illegal miners

24 hrs ago | 598 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

24 hrs ago | 732 Views

Ramaphosa to ban Twitter, Social media?

24 hrs ago | 3389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days