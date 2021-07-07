Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fertility doctor in court for sexual assault

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A PROMINENT Harare medical doctor Tinovimba Mhlanga (36) was Monday brought before a Harare magistrate facing aggravated indecent assault charges after he allegedly inserted his fingers into the private parts of a female ovary donor.

Mhlanga, employed by the popular Ivitira Fertilisation Zimbabwe clinic, appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him out of custody on free bail.

He will be back in court on July 28, 2021, for trial.

The court heard the female client intended to donate her egg to a local couple.

According to court papers, the incident occurred on March 14, 2021.

It is alleged the complainant went to Mhlanga's workplace in Belvedere, Harare for a medical examination since she wanted to donate her egg to an unnamed couple.

The state alleges Mhlanga conducted an HIV test on the complainant before he ordered her to proceed to the examination room while he remained in his office.

It is alleged while in the examination room the complainant removed all her clothes and put on a hospital gown before lying on the bed.

Mhlanga allegedly ordered the complainant to remove the gown and she opened her legs for him to conduct an internal scan.

"Accused person then entered the examination room and once again instructed the complainant to open her legs in a butterfly position for him to conduct the examination. The accused then inserted his two right-hand fingers into the complainant's vagina whilst the other hand was pressing her abdomen," reads court papers.

The State alleges the accused person repeatedly inserted his two fingers into the complainant's privates and smeared the discharge on her.

It is alleged the accused person instructed the complainant to step down from the bed and bend while he inserted his two fingers from behind causing her pain.

The court also heard that Mhlanga was pressing himself hard against the complainant.

"Accused further instructed the complainant to step down from the bed and advised her to bend. Accused again inserted his two fingers into complainant's vagina from behind several times whilst pressing himself on to complainant, "said prosecutors.

The complainant then inquired from Mhlanga what was the purpose of such an examination had to do with egg harvesting, but he told her that he wanted to see if her discharge had no infection.

It is alleged the accused person removed the complainant's bra and started fondling her breasts saying he was doing a breast examination.

The following day, the complainant visited Sally Mugabe Hospital also in Harare where she was examined before narrating her ordeal to a counsellor.

The complainant then reported the matter to the police after consulting her employer leading to Mhlanga's arrest.
Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa mum on South Africa riots, calls for SADC unity

2 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mnangagwa faces headache over next ZNA commander

2 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Zimbabwe's new $50 can't buy bread

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Shun violence, says Chief Charumbira

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Protesting omalayitsha block Beitbridge Border Post

2 hrs ago | 777 Views

Health disaster looms in Mbundane

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa has no power to change laws, claims a war vet

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Smuggling syndicate in bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks hits BCC

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Outrage over Mapostori pilgrimage

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

State attempts to force trial of MDC trio

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cabinet to decide on reopening of schools

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Police increase lockdown patrols

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Warriors Cosafa display riles fans

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF's Magaisa succumbs to Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 852 Views

National hero Nkiwane gets befitting send-off

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

War vet asks courts to clip Mnangagwa's wings

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mamombe in bid to stalingrad trial again

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

High court rules in favour of police using spikes

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'go extra mile to uplift Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe records 59 Covid -19 deaths

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to finance Mozambique war

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Police increase lockdown patrols in Midlands

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Naming, shaming, SI 127 key for market discipline

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

High Court rules in favour of police using spikes

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Sable bus impounded by police

16 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Harare receives more vaccines

16 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Ramaphosa declared personas-non-grata

16 hrs ago | 8828 Views

Pastor kills girlfriend's husband

17 hrs ago | 5747 Views

LSU, director of physical planning clash over unfair dismissal

18 hrs ago | 1679 Views

When you die, will people celebrate or mourn your death?

18 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zanu-PF recommends admission of G40 movers

19 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zimbabwe's daily Covid-19 vaccinations hit record high

19 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Ramaphosa deploys army against Zulus

23 hrs ago | 4499 Views

Three Zimbabwean men faces arrest in SA

23 hrs ago | 2594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days