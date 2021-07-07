Mamombe in bid to stalingrad trial again

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-ALLIANCE members Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri yesterday made another attempt to delay their trial on allegations of faking their abductions sometime in May last year when they appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.The State led by Mr Michael Reza intended to kick-start their trial with its witnesses lined up to testify, but the trio through their lawyers refused arguing that their issues were still outstanding at the High Court.Mr Reza also told regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro that he had agreed with the Prosecutor General to settle all the issues that Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova were complaining of before the trial kicked off.The opposition party members approached the High Court seeking recusal of the magistrate who was handling their matter, Mrs Bianca Makwande and prosecutor Mr Reza.They had also approached the High Court seeking stay of trial proceedings.Justice Chitapi dismissed their application for Mr Reza's recusal and referred the matter to Justice Chinamora to decide on Mrs Makwande's recusal.