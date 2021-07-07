Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mamombe in bid to stalingrad trial again

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-ALLIANCE members Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri yesterday made another attempt to delay their trial on allegations of faking their abductions sometime in May last year when they appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The State led by Mr Michael Reza intended to kick-start their trial with its witnesses lined up to testify, but the trio through their lawyers refused arguing that their issues were still outstanding at the High Court.

Mr Reza also told regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro that he had agreed with the Prosecutor General to settle all the issues that Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova were complaining of before the trial kicked off.

The opposition party members approached the High Court seeking recusal of the magistrate who was handling their matter, Mrs Bianca Makwande and prosecutor Mr Reza.

They had also approached the High Court seeking stay of trial proceedings.

Justice Chitapi dismissed their application for Mr Reza's recusal and referred the matter to Justice Chinamora to decide on Mrs Makwande's recusal.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa mum on South Africa riots, calls for SADC unity

2 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mnangagwa faces headache over next ZNA commander

2 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Zimbabwe's new $50 can't buy bread

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Shun violence, says Chief Charumbira

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Protesting omalayitsha block Beitbridge Border Post

2 hrs ago | 859 Views

Health disaster looms in Mbundane

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa has no power to change laws, claims a war vet

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Smuggling syndicate in bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks hits BCC

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Outrage over Mapostori pilgrimage

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

State attempts to force trial of MDC trio

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Cabinet to decide on reopening of schools

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Police increase lockdown patrols

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Warriors Cosafa display riles fans

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zanu-PF's Magaisa succumbs to Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 926 Views

National hero Nkiwane gets befitting send-off

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

War vet asks courts to clip Mnangagwa's wings

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

High court rules in favour of police using spikes

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'go extra mile to uplift Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe records 59 Covid -19 deaths

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to finance Mozambique war

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Fertility doctor in court for sexual assault

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Police increase lockdown patrols in Midlands

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Naming, shaming, SI 127 key for market discipline

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

High Court rules in favour of police using spikes

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Sable bus impounded by police

16 hrs ago | 3204 Views

Harare receives more vaccines

16 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Ramaphosa declared personas-non-grata

17 hrs ago | 8875 Views

Pastor kills girlfriend's husband

18 hrs ago | 5766 Views

LSU, director of physical planning clash over unfair dismissal

18 hrs ago | 1685 Views

When you die, will people celebrate or mourn your death?

18 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Zanu-PF recommends admission of G40 movers

19 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwe's daily Covid-19 vaccinations hit record high

19 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Ramaphosa deploys army against Zulus

23 hrs ago | 4507 Views

Three Zimbabwean men faces arrest in SA

23 hrs ago | 2597 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days