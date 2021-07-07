Zanu-PF's Magaisa succumbs to Covid-19

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MEMBER of the ruling Zanu-PF Kwekwe District Coodinating Committee (DCC), Niger Magaisa has succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.Magaisa, who was the Kwekwe DCC secretary for lands, died on Saturday morning and has since been declared a provincial hero. Magaisa, whose Chimurenga name was Zvenyika Ossibisa, also held the same position in the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Kwekwe District.Confirming his death, Zanu-PF provincial spokesperson, Cornelious Mpereri said the party had lost a hardworking and committed cadre whose shoes would be hard to fill."As a party we have lost a very dedicated cadre who was hard working. He served as a district chairman for Nehanda A District under Zibagwe Chirumhanzu Constituency for a long time. He was very loyal and dedicated and he will be missed. He has left a huge void that is not easy to fill," said Mpereri.He said Magaisa will be buried today at his East Claire Farm with full hero honours.Born on November 16 in Mvuma, the late Magaiza joined the liberation struggle in 1975 under the Zanla force in Mozambique and stayed at Chibawawa refugee camp. He went for military training at Chimoio Base 2 after which he was deployed to Gaza province before going for further training in Yugoslavia.Magaisa was later posted to 4.2 Battalion before it was rebadged to Zimbabwe Infantry. He served in the Zimbabwe National Army until 31 May 1994 before he retired on medical grounds.He is survived by his wife Ellen, four children and three grandchildren.