Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa has no power to change laws, claims a war vet

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A WAR veteran, Frederick Charles Moses Mutandah, has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa over his enactment of Statutory Instrument (SI) 127 of 2021 saying only Parliament could change country's laws.

The SI amended two Acts of Parliament, the Exchange Control Act and the Bank Use Promotion Act.

Mutandah argued that the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act was unconstitutional as it allowed Mnangagwa to make plenary laws in Zimbabwe and was, therefore, in breach of section 134 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which prohibits Parliament from delegating its primary law-making power.

"I, therefore, seek an order that the Act be set aside or in the alternative that section 2(2) of the Act be and is hereby declared null and void," he said.

"Once the Act is set aside, it follows that the regulations, SI 127 of 2021 become a nullity and must be set aside.

"However, the regulations themselves, to the extent that they create offences and empower the Reserve Bank to impose punishment without due process, are clearly a breach of the citizens, right to equal protection and benefit of the law as protected by section 56(1) of the Constitution and further a breach of the rights protected under sections 68 and 69 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe."

Mutandah added: "Thus, even assuming that the President's powers to make the regulations were lawful, the regulations themselves on their own infringe section 56, section 68 and 69 of the Constitution. This is the nub of the instant application."

Government promulgated SI 127 of 2021 on May 26, 2021 as an amendment to the country's financial regulations.

Key provisions of the temporary measures prohibit businesses from selling goods and services or quoting at an exchange rate above the ruling auction market rate, issuing buyers with a Zimbabwean dollar receipt for payment received in foreign currency as well as giving buyers a discount for paying in foreign currency.

The SI also sets out penalties for businesses and individuals that refuse to accept payment in the Zimbabwe dollar at the ruling auction market rate.

Government justified the SI, saying it ensured that businesses that get foreign currency from the auction market do not use the parallel market rates to price their goods and services.

But Mutandah said the SI was a flagrant and blatant breach of constitutionalism.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa mum on South Africa riots, calls for SADC unity

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mnangagwa faces headache over next ZNA commander

2 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zimbabwe's new $50 can't buy bread

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Shun violence, says Chief Charumbira

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Protesting omalayitsha block Beitbridge Border Post

2 hrs ago | 873 Views

Health disaster looms in Mbundane

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Smuggling syndicate in bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks hits BCC

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Outrage over Mapostori pilgrimage

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

State attempts to force trial of MDC trio

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Cabinet to decide on reopening of schools

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Police increase lockdown patrols

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Warriors Cosafa display riles fans

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF's Magaisa succumbs to Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 935 Views

National hero Nkiwane gets befitting send-off

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

War vet asks courts to clip Mnangagwa's wings

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mamombe in bid to stalingrad trial again

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

High court rules in favour of police using spikes

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'go extra mile to uplift Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe records 59 Covid -19 deaths

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to finance Mozambique war

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Fertility doctor in court for sexual assault

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Police increase lockdown patrols in Midlands

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Naming, shaming, SI 127 key for market discipline

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

High Court rules in favour of police using spikes

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Sable bus impounded by police

16 hrs ago | 3207 Views

Harare receives more vaccines

16 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Ramaphosa declared personas-non-grata

17 hrs ago | 8895 Views

Pastor kills girlfriend's husband

18 hrs ago | 5768 Views

LSU, director of physical planning clash over unfair dismissal

18 hrs ago | 1685 Views

When you die, will people celebrate or mourn your death?

18 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zanu-PF recommends admission of G40 movers

19 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Zimbabwe's daily Covid-19 vaccinations hit record high

19 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Ramaphosa deploys army against Zulus

23 hrs ago | 4507 Views

Three Zimbabwean men faces arrest in SA

23 hrs ago | 2597 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days