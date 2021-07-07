Mnangagwa mum on South Africa riots, calls for SADC unity

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) countries to draw lessons from their historical past and unite against ensuing instability in the region.He made the remarks at the Heroes Acre Monday at the twin burials of the late Zimbabwe National Army Commander, LtGeneral Edzai Chimonyo and Michael Chakabva."As we face the present security threats in our region, it is imperative that we draw lessons from this common history and consolidate our unity and contribute towards stability peace and harmony, and prosperity for our people," Mnangagwa said."SADC, Africa and the world at large can only develop in an environment of peace security, fairness justice and freedom," he said.The remarks come amid worsening violence in gas-rich northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province. Violence and looting have also erupted in neighbouring South Africa and eSwatini.On Friday after the 16-member SADC approved last month the deployment of joint forces to help Mozambique respond to the nearly four-year-old conflict, which has killed some 3 000 people and displaced one million.Mnangagwa stressed there was, therefore, a strong need for SADC countries to remain guided by the values which the past liberation heroes fought for."The late national heroes understood these cardinal requisites and served wholeheartedly to achieve these aspirations. The burden is now with us to follow in their steps," he said."The form, nature, and strategies of our country's detractors, sell-outs and their appendages are glaring and known. Hence, we must remain resolute, focused, and steadfast, resisting and deconstructing their machinations and narratives which aim to retard national progress."Mnangagwa described Chimonyo as a man of few words who was dependable"His death has once again robbed our nation of a gallant and decorated military personality. He was the serving Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army. His untimely passing on comes only a few weeks before we commemorate Defence Forces Day."