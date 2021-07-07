Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pastor attempts to kill girlfriend

by Simbarashe Sithole
47 mins ago | Views
Glenview based pastor Sande Mobile also known as Gilbson Badza appeared before a Bindura Magistrate yesterday facing an attempted murder charge after he pushed his girlfriend Beauty Madzonzoni off a moving vehicle.

Badza's church was not mentioned before magistrate Josleen Madaka who remanded him in custody to July 26.

 The court heard that on July 8 Madzonzon called his boyfriend to come to Bindura town and pick her up.

Little did Mobile know that his girlfriend and her husband Admore Makombe had set a trap on him.

Mobile came driving his unregistered Toyota Prado while Makombe laid an ambush.

Upon Mobile's arrival, her girlfriend entered the car before the car moved Makombe jumped on the roof of the car.

Mobile sped off with Madzonzoni while Makombe hanged on top of the car's roof.

The accused pushed his girlfriend out of the moving car and she sustained serious injuries.

Edward Katsvairo represented the state.

She is currently battling for life at a local hospital.

Source - Byo24News

