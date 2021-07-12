Man kills ex-wife hangs self

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Centenary



Feedback

A jealous man Tinotenda Chiche (25) has left villagers of Musakenya village, Centenary shell-shocked after he allegedly killed his ex-wife Nyasha Kanonhuwa (21) on Friday after knowing with he was in love with a senior police officer identified as surgent Mutengende .Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that Chiche assaulted his ex-wife with open hands and her boyfriend fled leaving her being heavily assaulted."Chiche arrived at a tuckshop where Kanonhuwa was standing with her boyfriend and suddenly became violent the cop and Kanonhuwa's friend Gamuchirai Marizani fled from the scene," said the police."He assaulted her with open hands and left her in a pool of blood, Chiche's lifeless body was discovered the following day by her friend who filed a police report."It is further alleged that Chiche who was on the run for the run for the past three days hanged himself in his father's kitchen this morning and his body has since been taken to St Alberts hospital for post mortem.Whatsapp +27610282354Twitter @simbasitho