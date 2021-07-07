MDC MP endorses vaccine

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Bulawayo East Member of Parliament Ilos Nyoni (MDC Alliance) has urged his constituency to be vaccinated in a bid to fight the deadly covid-19 pandemic.In a statement, Nyoni said although vaccination is not compulsory people must be vaccinated to avoid loss of life."The Covid -19 pandemic appears to be spreading at an alarming rate within our local community, the country and world at large.We have seen some members of our constituency, Bulawayo East being affected by the pandemic, and while some are recovering, some precious lives have been lost. Businesses, jobs and livelihoods have been seriously affected. As Bulawayo East we must play our part in the fight against this deadly pandemic. While vaccination is not compulsory, I strongly recommend it because it allows us to protect ourselves and those around us from the life-threatening effects of Covid-19. I received my second dose of the vaccine in March 2021 and have experienced no side effects whatsoever. It is important to note that at least half of protection is better than zero protection.Vaccination centres are as per the schedule circulated by the Bulawayo City Council, with the United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) being the designated centre at our constituency. Of the 2 million Sinovac vaccines received last Thursday from China, Bulawayo and Harare metropolitan were allocated 100000 doses each. Seeing as Zimbabwe has been one of the few fortunate Southern African countries to receive a sizeable number of these vaccines from China, let us take maximum advantage and go in our numbers for vaccination and minimise the effects of this deadly pandemic in our constituency. As usual, let us mask up, sanitise and continue to exercise social distancing," reads Nyoni's statement.Meanwhile, people around the country are now scrambling for the vaccine as the pandemic wrecks havoc.On Thursday last week, Zimbabwe received two million vaccines procured by government with other provinces getting 50 000 doses each, and while Harare received 100 000 doses.Another consignment of 1.5 million doses is expected this Thursday.