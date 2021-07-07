Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks

by Shelton Muchena
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extened the current Level Four lockdown by a further two weeks.

In his state of the nation (SONA) address which was held at the State house this evening, Mnangagwa said the extension had been necessitated by the surge in COVID-19 cases whose dominant variant is the Delta which originated from India.

Mnangagwa also highlighted that the two week extension would pave way for the vaccination exercise with a target of one million people.

World Health Organisation guidelines remain in place with workplaces being urged to decongest.

Regarding Inter-city travel, Mnangagwa noted that it remains banned with fines for those who disregard the regulation as well as the withdrawal of operating licences.

As of 12 July 2021, Zimbabwe had 70 426 confirmed cases, including 46 932 recoveries and 2 236 deaths.

To date, a total of 926 312 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Source - Shelton Muchena

