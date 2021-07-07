Warriors crash out of COSAFA Cup

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE crashed out of the COSAFA Cup this afternoon after they lost 2-1 to Senegal at the Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.Zdravko Logarusic's troops return home with just two points after suffering their second defeat in four matches they played in Group B of this annual regional football tournament.The Zimbabwe senior national team were the first to score in the third minute through a Qadr Amini penalty. But Senegal, who are playing as a guest nation at this tournament, equalised in the 44th minute.The Lions of Teranga then got the winning goal two minutes before full-time to secure a berth in the semi-finals.Namibia and Senegal have progressed to the last four with seven points each while the Warriors, Mozambique and Malawi head back home.The Warriors only consolation in yesterday's match was CAPS United midfielder Richard Hachiro, who was named the man of the match.