Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malaba in no show as 2 High Court judges are sworn in

by Staff reporter
29 mins ago | Views
CHIEF Justice Luke Malaba Tuesday failed to preside over the swearing-in of two High Court judges in Harare following his recent controversial reappointment as the head of the Constitutional Court.

Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza presided over the swearing-in of justices Emilia Muchawa and Gladys Mhuri.

Before the latest appointments, Justice Muchawa was a Labour Court judge and Mhuri was a senior Labor Court judge.

However, the chief justice has been staying clear from public judiciary ceremonies since the controversial extension of his term office by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last May.

Malaba was supposed to leave the bench in May after he reached 70 years.

However, Mnangagwa extended Malaba's term of office by another five years after Parliament passed the contentious Amendment No. 2  Act. The Act approved the extension of the retirement of age of judges from 70 to 75 years.

In May, three High Court judges rejected Mnangagwa's extension of Malaba's term of office, but the state appealed the ruling at the Supreme Court. The matter is pending and Malaba has been reporting for work since the appeal.

However, Malaba has been skipping most public judiciary ceremonies, with Justice Gwaunza, who at one time acted as the chief justice, presiding.

Last month, the chief justice also stay clear from the swearing-in ceremony of new Supreme Court judges, Justices George Chiweshe, Samuel Kudya, Alpheous Chitakunye, Felistas Chatukuta, Hlekani Mwayera, and Joseph Musakwa.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mbeki criticises ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

24 mins ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks

25 mins ago | 104 Views

Chivayo, Intratrek bribery trial deferred

27 mins ago | 25 Views

'Sending Jacob Zuma to jail was not a wise move'

28 mins ago | 212 Views

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

30 mins ago | 135 Views

Warriors crash out of COSAFA Cup

31 mins ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks

1 hr ago | 357 Views

MDC MP endorses vaccine

3 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zuma roars loudly from the cells

3 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Man kills ex-wife hangs self

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

Pastor attempts to kill girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mnangagwa mum on South Africa riots, calls for SADC unity

11 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Mnangagwa faces headache over next ZNA commander

11 hrs ago | 4438 Views

Zimbabwe's new $50 can't buy bread

11 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Shun violence, says Chief Charumbira

11 hrs ago | 671 Views

Protesting omalayitsha block Beitbridge Border Post

11 hrs ago | 2823 Views

Health disaster looms in Mbundane

11 hrs ago | 972 Views

Mnangagwa has no power to change laws, claims a war vet

11 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Smuggling syndicate in bribery storm

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks hits BCC

11 hrs ago | 157 Views

Outrage over Mapostori pilgrimage

11 hrs ago | 917 Views

State attempts to force trial of MDC trio

11 hrs ago | 322 Views

Cabinet to decide on reopening of schools

11 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Police increase lockdown patrols

11 hrs ago | 379 Views

Warriors Cosafa display riles fans

11 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zanu-PF's Magaisa succumbs to Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2226 Views

National hero Nkiwane gets befitting send-off

11 hrs ago | 360 Views

War vet asks courts to clip Mnangagwa's wings

11 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mamombe in bid to stalingrad trial again

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

High court rules in favour of police using spikes

11 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'go extra mile to uplift Zimbabwe'

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe records 59 Covid -19 deaths

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to finance Mozambique war

11 hrs ago | 693 Views

Fertility doctor in court for sexual assault

11 hrs ago | 633 Views

Police increase lockdown patrols in Midlands

11 hrs ago | 365 Views

Naming, shaming, SI 127 key for market discipline

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

High Court rules in favour of police using spikes

12 hrs ago | 437 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days