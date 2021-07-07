Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo, Intratrek bribery trial deferred

by Staff reporter
25 mins ago | Views
THE trial of Wicknell Chivayo and his company Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited on allegations of bribing former Zimbabwe Power Company chairman Stanely Kazhanje US$10 000, was today deferred to August 9 for trial continuation.

Chivayo and his company, who are jointly charged, denied the charges when the trial opened saying the money was payment for consultancy services rendered to his firm before Kazhanje joined the ZPC board.

They agreed that Intratrek Zimbabwe transferred US$10 000 into Kazhanje's bank account for professional services rendered prior to his appointment as ZPC board chairman.

"The said Stanley Kazhanje did not do anything to show favour to Intratrek Zimbabwe nor was he induced in any manner whatsoever whether as alleged or at all," said Chivayo and his company in denying the charges.

Source - the herald

