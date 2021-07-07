Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mbeki criticises ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
Political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership and the ANC's governance of the country.

In an interview, Mbeki said with the government's deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the poor who seem to be retaliating in violent protests, will be silenced.

He said for Ramaphosa to make reference about the state of the population heeds no positive results as poverty and unemployment have always been issues the country has grappled with. He also shared the sentiment that poverty of the population cannot be solved by bringing out the army and telling those who are poor to stop complaining about being poor.

Mbeki further reiterated that the role of government and the president is not to tell citizens about the hard difficulties in South Africa, as they are elected to solve the problems.

"I'm surprised that the president is telling us about the state of the population. This is common knowledge. The question is … he has been president, he has been vice-president under Jacob Zuma … what has he done about it? The ANC has been his party.

"They have been in power for 27 years and they have all this information to keep telling us about the hard difficulties of SA … that's not what they're elected to do. They are elected to solve the problem. Taxpayers pay Statistics SA to tell us about the state of the economy. We don't pay government or politicians to tell us about the state of SA."

He said the ability to respond to poverty is never a correct response.

"You cannot solve the poverty of the population by bringing out the army and telling people who are poor to stop complaining about being poor. That is not going to solve the problem. Of course it will clear the streets, it will reassure the rich and the middle-class that there is peace in the country.

"That's what the military does. It reassures the middle-class that they should stop worrying about insecurities and should go back to their swimming pools and luxuries. Does it solve poverty? Of course not. It silences them from expressing their anger about the poverty."

Mbeki criticised government's "economic recovery plan" which he believes is unfounded. He said the ANC has been in economic recovery forever.

"When the ANC came into power in 1994 it had a programme called Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) and Growth Employment and Redistribution, to name a few.

"With all these programmes unemployment has been going up, poverty has been going up so to tell us now that the ANC has a recovery programme … How many years does it take to have a recovery programme that actually leads you to recover?

"There is no recovery programme that the government is working on. There are business proposals that the business community has put before the ANC government at Nedlac for example and the government has ignored those proposals. They do what is convenient and easy for them to do, and whatever is difficult they don't do."

Source - iol

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks

23 mins ago | 91 Views

Chivayo, Intratrek bribery trial deferred

25 mins ago | 23 Views

'Sending Jacob Zuma to jail was not a wise move'

25 mins ago | 191 Views

Malaba in no show as 2 High Court judges are sworn in

27 mins ago | 102 Views

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

28 mins ago | 123 Views

Warriors crash out of COSAFA Cup

29 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks

1 hr ago | 352 Views

MDC MP endorses vaccine

3 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zuma roars loudly from the cells

3 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Man kills ex-wife hangs self

3 hrs ago | 783 Views

Pastor attempts to kill girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mnangagwa mum on South Africa riots, calls for SADC unity

11 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Mnangagwa faces headache over next ZNA commander

11 hrs ago | 4433 Views

Zimbabwe's new $50 can't buy bread

11 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Shun violence, says Chief Charumbira

11 hrs ago | 671 Views

Protesting omalayitsha block Beitbridge Border Post

11 hrs ago | 2820 Views

Health disaster looms in Mbundane

11 hrs ago | 971 Views

Mnangagwa has no power to change laws, claims a war vet

11 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Smuggling syndicate in bribery storm

11 hrs ago | 788 Views

Shortage of refuse trucks hits BCC

11 hrs ago | 157 Views

Outrage over Mapostori pilgrimage

11 hrs ago | 917 Views

State attempts to force trial of MDC trio

11 hrs ago | 322 Views

Cabinet to decide on reopening of schools

11 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Police increase lockdown patrols

11 hrs ago | 379 Views

Warriors Cosafa display riles fans

11 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zanu-PF's Magaisa succumbs to Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 2224 Views

National hero Nkiwane gets befitting send-off

11 hrs ago | 360 Views

War vet asks courts to clip Mnangagwa's wings

11 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mamombe in bid to stalingrad trial again

11 hrs ago | 264 Views

High court rules in favour of police using spikes

11 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'go extra mile to uplift Zimbabwe'

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe records 59 Covid -19 deaths

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to finance Mozambique war

11 hrs ago | 693 Views

Fertility doctor in court for sexual assault

11 hrs ago | 633 Views

Police increase lockdown patrols in Midlands

11 hrs ago | 363 Views

Naming, shaming, SI 127 key for market discipline

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

High Court rules in favour of police using spikes

12 hrs ago | 436 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days