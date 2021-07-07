Mnangagwa targets to vaccinate one million in 2 weeks

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended Zimbabwe's Covid-19 lockdown by another 14 days, further delaying the re-opening of schools which were due to re-open for the second term on June 28.In a televised address, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is aiming to vaccinate one million people against Covid-19 during the lockdown extension.Faced with rising infections and deaths, Mnangagwa on June 29 introduced tough lockdown measures that included a dusk to dawn curfew and curbs on inter-city travel.Mnangagwa said infections were rising at "an alarming rate" as the more transmissible Delta variant spreads locally.On Monday, Zimbabwe declared 2,661 new infections, slightly lower than the all-time record of 2,683 recorded on July 9.Mnangagwa said 80 percent of Zimbabwe's new infections were due to the super-contagious Delta variant which originally surfaced in India.Zimbabwe has to date recorded 70,426 infections, a quarter of them in the past two weeks and 2,236 deaths, official data showed. More than 900,000 Zimbabweans have received a first dose of the four Covid-19 vaccines in use presently: China's Sinopharm and Sinovac; India's Covaxin and Sputnik V from Russia.Zimbabwe received its single biggest shipment of two million Covid-19 doses last week that it hopes will boost its vaccine drive. It expects another 3.5 million shots by the end of July.