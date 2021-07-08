Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Schools reopening delayed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa yesterday extended by two more weeks the enhanced Level 4 lockdown, and under this level of lockdown schools remain closed, and promised tighter enforcement of rules while committing Government to dramatic acceleration of vaccinations.

This means that the extended 6.30pm to 6am curfew remains in place, business hours remain restricted to 8am to 3.30pm, intercity travel remains banned, social and religious gatherings remain banned with a 30-person limit at funerals, and, it was confirmed last night, schools must remain closed until the review in two weeks.

The extension of the tighter measures announced two weeks ago, which were built on a tightening a couple of weeks earlier with a ban on social and religious gatherings, were needed because of the recent sharp rise in new infections and deaths with 80 percent of new infections being the significantly more infectious Delta variant.

In the two weeks between June 29 and Monday this week, Zimbabwe saw 23 142 new infections and 487 deaths, figures that back the Government decision to extend the special measures.

Announcing the generally expected extension of existing measures at State House in Harare, the President said Zimbabwe was using a range of measures to contain and mitigate the Covid-19 infections, in line with WHO guidelines, including the ongoing national vaccination programme, which has been hailed as one of the best on the continent. And he stressed that all Zimbabweans must follow the rules and advice in the lockdown so playing their part in containing the wave of infections.

"Unfortunately the many successes recorded in our Covid-19 responses have not been enough to stem the wave," he said.

"The recent surge in cases and deaths is a reminder that we need to do more. Government had anticipated that the lockdown measures would assist in reducing the spread in infections and ultimately to halt this surge. Instead, the current data are indicating a worrisome trend."

The present surge in new cases and consequent deaths was due to a number of factors including complacency by communities in adhering to ordinary lockdown measures such as the proper wearing of face masks, hand washing and social distancing, as well as ignoring some of the new measures, such as the extended curfew and intercity travel ban.

A particular new problem was the highly transmissible Delta variant, which now was causing more than 80 percent of fresh cases. This variant, which arose in India some months ago, is marked by being far easier to transmit from an infected person, hence the need for more determined efforts to follow the WHO advice. While experts do not see it as more deadly than the older variants, and have found out that vaccines help to the same degree, its more infectious nature means there are more infections and so more deaths.

Besides wanting full compliance with older and newer lockdown measures, the Government was accelerating the national vaccination programme using the large deliveries of vaccine doses already in the country and expected shortly.

"The plan to maintain the current Level 4 will make it possible for the immediate acceleration of the vaccination programme throughout the country. The programme will now be taken to communities, making vaccination easily accessible to those seeking this essential service," said President Mnangagwa.

The two million vaccines received last week were enough to vaccinate one million people, he noted, and the accelerated vaccination strategy needed to be implemented rapidly to protect more people. But vaccination acceleration had to go hand-in-hand with compliance on lockdown measures, he stressed.

"Whilst vaccination roll-out is key during this two-week lockdown extension and beyond, strengthened enforcement of all lockdown measures is going to play a very critical role. All lockdown measures will therefore be stringently enforced," he said.

Areas of focus, President Mnangagwa, said included enforcement of proper wearing of face masks, sanitising and hand washing with soap under running water, decongestion of all workplaces, avoiding gatherings, controlling the number of customers in supermarkets and trading areas, strict enforcement of the ban on intercity travel and immediate introduction and implementation of deterrent fines and withdrawal of licences of offenders.

"As already stated, the country has made a lot of progress in the fight against Covid-19. We however, need to continue strengthening our implementation and ensure that all prevention measures and lockdown measures are strictly adhered to," said President Mnangagwa.

As of Monday, Zimbabwe has recorded 70 426 cumulative cases and 2 236 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.

HIGHLIGHTS

Level 4 lockdown measures extended by 2 weeks
Highly transmissible Delta variant now circulating in communities 80 percent of new cases in Zimbabwe due to the Delta variant
Complacency contributing to spike in cases
Vaccination going on well, to be taken to communities
All lockdown measures to be stringently enforced

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Deadly unrest rages in South Africa

1 hr ago | 903 Views

Long queues at Durban petrol stations as fuel runs out

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

South Africa fuel shortages in the next few days

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda lashes Zimbabwean idiots living in SA bragging about looting

2 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Fresh headache for Malaba

2 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Zimbabwe will not intervene in SA political fights, says Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

'SA protests to trigger food shortages in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mutsvangwa's son loses $617,000, suspect flees

2 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defies own COVID-19 regulations

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Trevor Ncube's father dies

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Egodini Mall cost raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Reserve money drops to $23,53 billion

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo records new COVID-19 cases among vaccinated residents

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Robber leaves mobile phone at crime scene

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zimbabwe yet to enact laws to curb mineral smuggling

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Staff shortage stalls vaccination programme

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Massive python found stashed in vehicle

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Cop commits suicide

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Police hunt for kidnappers

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

146 deportees escape from quarantine, isolation facilities in Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe imports increase by 17,6%

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo vaccination centres overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Call for all vehicles to have speed limiting devices

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Contractor, BCC give conflicting figures on Egodini project

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

3 passengers on bus from SA test positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mafume's trial postponed

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Police review roadblock schedule

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zupco forced to reduce fares

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Diamonds worth US$140m vanish

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

SI 127 ghost still haunting economy

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

A wave of political change blowing over SADC region

14 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Mnangagwa targets to vaccinate one million in 2 weeks

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

15 hrs ago | 576 Views

It's good introducing anti-corruption curricular at ECD, why don't we start by uprooting graft right from top echelons of power?

16 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mbeki criticises ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

16 hrs ago | 5268 Views

Chivayo, Intratrek bribery trial deferred

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Sending Jacob Zuma to jail was not a wise move'

16 hrs ago | 3294 Views

Malaba in no show as 2 High Court judges are sworn in

16 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

16 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Warriors crash out of COSAFA Cup

16 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks

17 hrs ago | 1206 Views

MDC MP endorses vaccine

19 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zuma roars loudly from the cells

19 hrs ago | 3972 Views

Man kills ex-wife hangs self

19 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Pastor attempts to kill girlfriend

19 hrs ago | 1806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days