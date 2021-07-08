Police review roadblock schedule

News / National

by Staff reporter

Roadblocks will start after the rush hour to facilitate the movement of essential workers, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said yesterday."Between 1000 and 1530 there will be roadblocks whose purpose is to enforce the lockdown and keep people safe. Curfew remains 1830-0600," tweeted Mr Mangwana.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that people with genuine business in the city centre will be able to travel."People willing to conduct genuine business can still come into the city centre, but are expected to observe Covid-19 regulations to curb the spread of the pandemic."The issue of roadblocks has been addressed at a policy level," he said.Commuters travelling into Harare city centre using Seke Road and Mutare Road were yesterday stranded as the roads were heavily congested due to police roadblocks mounted to check on adherence to Covid-19 regulations.In Chitungwiza, most commuters were forced to disembark from buses and cars they were using and walked a distance to cross the Manyame Bridge on foot to look for alternative transport. Some employees had to call their employers to explain their delays, while others ended up returning home.Many commuters complained that the roadblock had become an inconvenience as they spent over three hours on the road.The situation was more stressful for the elderly who had to walk to catch lifts after the bridge.Mr Tencern Jambe said he was on the road as early as 6.30am, but was still at the roadblock by 8.45am.