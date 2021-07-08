Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

146 deportees escape from quarantine, isolation facilities in Matebeleland South

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A TOTAL of 146 deportees from South Africa and Botswana escaped from quarantine and isolation facilities in Matebeleland South Province during the past week. 139 escaped soon after being placed under quarantine at NSSA Hotel in Beitbridge and Esikhoveni Training Centre while seven escaped at the District Development Fund (DDF) skills training centre after they had tested positive for Covid-19.

They had returned from Botswana and South Africa. NSSA Hotel quarantine centre received 220 deportees from South Africa on Thursday last week and 115 escaped.

Esikhoveni Training Centre received 56 deportees and 24 escaped. Ten were further referred to DDF training centre for isolation where seven escaped. Matebeleland South provincial social welfare officer, Mr Criswell Nyakudya said they had engaged police in order to tighten security at quarantine centres.

"A total of 56 deportees arrived from Botswana through the Plumtree Border Post on 2 July and they were placed under quarantine at Esikhoveni Isolation Centre. On 3 July 19 males escaped in the morning while five others comprising four males and a female escaped on 10 July.

On 11 July, 20 were transferred to Esigodini District Hospital isolation centre after testing positive for Covid-19. "10 more were transferred to DDF centre for isolation because of limited space at Esigodini Hospital. Seven of them later escaped but they were intercepted in Esigodini while on their way to Bulawayo.

Last week Thursday we received 220 at NSSA Hotel quarantine centre from South Africa. The following morning during roll call it was realised that 24 males had absconded. On Saturday evening during roll call it was realised that 91 had absconded comprising 74 males and 17 females," he said.

Mr Nyakudya said there is lack of security at quarantine centres. "There is need to beef up security and we have engaged the police to ensure that more officers are deployed to the quarantine centres," he said.

Mr Nyakudya said even if some of the deportees would have tested negative at the point of entry, they needed to go through the entire quarantine period and get tested again before being released into the community as they would have been in contact with positive deportees.

He said some deportees initially test negative but go on to test positive during their quarantine period and they are moved to isolation centres. Mr Nyakudya said the number of deportees being received from the neighbouring countries had recently increased.

Umzingwane District Development Coordinator (DDC), Mr Peter Mahlathini who is also the chairperson of the district taskforce committee on Covid-19 said there was need for more quarantine space and isolation space in Esigodini as the existing facilities.

"We need tents so that we can have more quarantine space and also food to feed the deportees as the numbers have increased of late. Esikhoveni Training Centre can only accommodate about 45 people while Esigodini District Hospital isolation centre can only accommodate 10 people because the hospital is small. We could use community halls but the challenge is that they need to be renovated first," he said.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Deadly unrest rages in South Africa

1 hr ago | 871 Views

Long queues at Durban petrol stations as fuel runs out

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

South Africa fuel shortages in the next few days

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda lashes Zimbabwean idiots living in SA bragging about looting

2 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Fresh headache for Malaba

2 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Zimbabwe will not intervene in SA political fights, says Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

'SA protests to trigger food shortages in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mutsvangwa's son loses $617,000, suspect flees

2 hrs ago | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defies own COVID-19 regulations

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Trevor Ncube's father dies

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Egodini Mall cost raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Reserve money drops to $23,53 billion

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bulawayo records new COVID-19 cases among vaccinated residents

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Robber leaves mobile phone at crime scene

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zimbabwe yet to enact laws to curb mineral smuggling

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Staff shortage stalls vaccination programme

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Massive python found stashed in vehicle

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Cop commits suicide

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Police hunt for kidnappers

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe imports increase by 17,6%

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo vaccination centres overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Call for all vehicles to have speed limiting devices

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Contractor, BCC give conflicting figures on Egodini project

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

3 passengers on bus from SA test positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mafume's trial postponed

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Police review roadblock schedule

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Schools reopening delayed

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zupco forced to reduce fares

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Diamonds worth US$140m vanish

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

SI 127 ghost still haunting economy

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

A wave of political change blowing over SADC region

14 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Mnangagwa targets to vaccinate one million in 2 weeks

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

It's good introducing anti-corruption curricular at ECD, why don't we start by uprooting graft right from top echelons of power?

15 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mbeki criticises ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

16 hrs ago | 5260 Views

Chivayo, Intratrek bribery trial deferred

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Sending Jacob Zuma to jail was not a wise move'

16 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Malaba in no show as 2 High Court judges are sworn in

16 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

16 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Warriors crash out of COSAFA Cup

16 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks

17 hrs ago | 1205 Views

MDC MP endorses vaccine

19 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zuma roars loudly from the cells

19 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Man kills ex-wife hangs self

19 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Pastor attempts to kill girlfriend

19 hrs ago | 1804 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days