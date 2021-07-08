Police hunt for kidnappers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Kwekwe have launched a manhunt for a three-man gang who kidnapped a 14-year-old girl and later dumped her in a bushy area in Msasa.According to Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the girl was bundled into a Honda Fit while on her way to a vegetable market. The incident happened on July 8 at about 7.30AM. "The girl was on her way to Mbizo 2 vegetable market when she was blocked by a blue Honda Fit with three occupants. One of them disembarked, grabbed her and dragged her into the car before they sped off," said Inspector Mahoko.She was later dumped in a bushy area in Msasa unharmed."The suspects stopped their vehicle in a bushy area in Msasa where they dumped the juvenile with both hands tied to the back. She later walked along Kwekwe-Mvuma Road where she met a good Samaritan who untied her hands and helped her call her parents," said Inspector Mahoko.Police said although the suspects didn't harm her, the girl was in shock."The police attended the scene. The suspects did not harm nor abuse her but she was in a state of shock. She was referred to Kwekwe General Hospital for medical attention," he said.He appealed to members of the public who might have information to report to the nearest police station."We appeal to anyone who might have knowledge of the three men moving with a blue Honda Fit to approach any nearest police station," he said. The incident comes at a time when kidnapping cases are on the increase, especially among school going children.