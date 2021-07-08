Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop commits suicide

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A POLICE officer stationed at Mbizo Police Station in Kwekwe committed suicide by hanging yesterday morning for yet to be known reasons.

The police officer, only identified as Constable Ngazimbi, was found hanging on roof trusses at his Mbizo home. National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm that police are investigating a case of suspected suicide involving a member for the Zimbabwe Republic Police. We are yet to establish the motive behind or the reason for the suicide. We will provide more details as investigations unfold," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for postmortem.

A source within the police force said Ngazimbi had not been well for a long time.

"He had a history of mental problems. It was an on-and-off situation where at times he would be fine but once it started, he would go berserk. So, I strongly suspect that it might be a result of that," said the source. The source also revealed that the wife of the deceased left him.

"His wife had already given up and I think that is what also caused the stress. He had no one to talk to and felt that he had been neglected. I think it also contributed to that," said the source.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Deadly unrest rages in South Africa

1 hr ago | 869 Views

Long queues at Durban petrol stations as fuel runs out

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

South Africa fuel shortages in the next few days

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda lashes Zimbabwean idiots living in SA bragging about looting

2 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Fresh headache for Malaba

2 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Zimbabwe will not intervene in SA political fights, says Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

'SA protests to trigger food shortages in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mutsvangwa's son loses $617,000, suspect flees

2 hrs ago | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defies own COVID-19 regulations

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Trevor Ncube's father dies

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Egodini Mall cost raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Reserve money drops to $23,53 billion

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bulawayo records new COVID-19 cases among vaccinated residents

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Robber leaves mobile phone at crime scene

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe yet to enact laws to curb mineral smuggling

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Staff shortage stalls vaccination programme

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Massive python found stashed in vehicle

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Police hunt for kidnappers

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

146 deportees escape from quarantine, isolation facilities in Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe imports increase by 17,6%

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo vaccination centres overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Call for all vehicles to have speed limiting devices

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Contractor, BCC give conflicting figures on Egodini project

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

3 passengers on bus from SA test positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mafume's trial postponed

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Police review roadblock schedule

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Schools reopening delayed

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zupco forced to reduce fares

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Diamonds worth US$140m vanish

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

SI 127 ghost still haunting economy

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

A wave of political change blowing over SADC region

14 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Mnangagwa targets to vaccinate one million in 2 weeks

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

It's good introducing anti-corruption curricular at ECD, why don't we start by uprooting graft right from top echelons of power?

15 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mbeki criticises ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

16 hrs ago | 5260 Views

Chivayo, Intratrek bribery trial deferred

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Sending Jacob Zuma to jail was not a wise move'

16 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Malaba in no show as 2 High Court judges are sworn in

16 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

16 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Warriors crash out of COSAFA Cup

16 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks

17 hrs ago | 1204 Views

MDC MP endorses vaccine

19 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zuma roars loudly from the cells

19 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Man kills ex-wife hangs self

19 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Pastor attempts to kill girlfriend

19 hrs ago | 1804 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days