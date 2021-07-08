Cop commits suicide

News / National

by Staff reporter

A POLICE officer stationed at Mbizo Police Station in Kwekwe committed suicide by hanging yesterday morning for yet to be known reasons.The police officer, only identified as Constable Ngazimbi, was found hanging on roof trusses at his Mbizo home. National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident."I can confirm that police are investigating a case of suspected suicide involving a member for the Zimbabwe Republic Police. We are yet to establish the motive behind or the reason for the suicide. We will provide more details as investigations unfold," said Asst Comm Nyathi.The body of the deceased was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for postmortem.A source within the police force said Ngazimbi had not been well for a long time."He had a history of mental problems. It was an on-and-off situation where at times he would be fine but once it started, he would go berserk. So, I strongly suspect that it might be a result of that," said the source. The source also revealed that the wife of the deceased left him."His wife had already given up and I think that is what also caused the stress. He had no one to talk to and felt that he had been neglected. I think it also contributed to that," said the source.