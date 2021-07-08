Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Staff shortage stalls vaccination programme

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AN acute shortage of nursing staff to administer COVID-19 vaccines at local health centres has reportedly slowed down government's mass vaccination programme at a time when there is high demand for the doses due to a continued surge in deaths and new infections.

The country last week received two million doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China and government has pledged consistent supply of the doses to achieve herd immunity - which is 60% of the population or 10 million people - by end of year.

Since the vaccination programme started in February, Zimbabwe has taken delivery of 4,257 million vaccines.

Although the doses were available at several clinics in Harare, there were long queues as members of the public waited for hours on end to get vaccinated due to shortage of staff.

City council-run health institutions around the country were hard hit by the massive exodus of nurses since last year due to poor wages and unfavourable working conditions.

Harare City Council spokesperson Michael Chideme said the health institutions were shortstaffed, resulting in long queues of people wanting to get vaccinated.

He said more people could be vaccinated each day if there were enough nurses to administer the jabs at the health centres around the city.

"We are facing shortages of staff which is contributing to the slow pace of administering the COVID-19 jabs," Chideme said.

"The figures of people who are getting vaccinated could have been higher if we had enough nurses at our clinics. The problem is we cannot have all our nurses at the health institutions participating in the vaccination programme.

"There should be some providing some services for the day-to-day running of the health centres. So, the few that are assigned to the vaccination programme are taking longer to administer the jabs, which has resulted in long queues at health institutions."

Vaccination centres in Bulawayo experienced the same challenges amid reports that United Bulawayo Hospitals lost one nurse to COVID-19 at the weekend while Pumula Clinic lost two.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo urged government to intervene urgently as the health sector is losing workers to the pandemic each day.

"Health institutions are having less and less workers as each day passes. Some are being affected by COVID-19 while others are leaving the country," he said.

"There are some who are just staying at home due to low morale. It is going to be a disaster soon, when we get to a situation where a clinic will be left with just two or no nurses at all.

"Those long queues of people waiting to be vaccinated are exposing the health workers to the virus. To expedite the vaccination process and attain the herd immunity target, people should never wait in queues to get inoculated. Government should address nurses' challenges to retain them."

As of yesterday morning, a total of 926 312 people had been vaccinated with the first down against COVID-19 countrywide.

Health deputy minister John Mangwiro could not be reached for comment as he was said to be in a meeting.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Deadly unrest rages in South Africa

1 hr ago | 904 Views

Long queues at Durban petrol stations as fuel runs out

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

South Africa fuel shortages in the next few days

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda lashes Zimbabwean idiots living in SA bragging about looting

2 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Fresh headache for Malaba

2 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Zimbabwe will not intervene in SA political fights, says Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

'SA protests to trigger food shortages in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mutsvangwa's son loses $617,000, suspect flees

2 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defies own COVID-19 regulations

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Trevor Ncube's father dies

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Egodini Mall cost raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Reserve money drops to $23,53 billion

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo records new COVID-19 cases among vaccinated residents

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Robber leaves mobile phone at crime scene

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zimbabwe yet to enact laws to curb mineral smuggling

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Massive python found stashed in vehicle

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Cop commits suicide

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Police hunt for kidnappers

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

146 deportees escape from quarantine, isolation facilities in Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe imports increase by 17,6%

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo vaccination centres overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Call for all vehicles to have speed limiting devices

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Contractor, BCC give conflicting figures on Egodini project

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

3 passengers on bus from SA test positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mafume's trial postponed

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Police review roadblock schedule

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Schools reopening delayed

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zupco forced to reduce fares

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Diamonds worth US$140m vanish

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

SI 127 ghost still haunting economy

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

A wave of political change blowing over SADC region

14 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Mnangagwa targets to vaccinate one million in 2 weeks

14 hrs ago | 692 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

15 hrs ago | 576 Views

It's good introducing anti-corruption curricular at ECD, why don't we start by uprooting graft right from top echelons of power?

16 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mbeki criticises ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

16 hrs ago | 5268 Views

Chivayo, Intratrek bribery trial deferred

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Sending Jacob Zuma to jail was not a wise move'

16 hrs ago | 3294 Views

Malaba in no show as 2 High Court judges are sworn in

16 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

16 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Warriors crash out of COSAFA Cup

16 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks

17 hrs ago | 1206 Views

MDC MP endorses vaccine

19 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zuma roars loudly from the cells

19 hrs ago | 3972 Views

Man kills ex-wife hangs self

19 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Pastor attempts to kill girlfriend

19 hrs ago | 1807 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days