Bulawayo records new COVID-19 cases among vaccinated residents

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO has recorded several cases of COVID-19 infections among vaccinated residents, city health director Edwin Sibanda has said.Although Sibanda could not give the actual statistics of vaccinated people that were infected, he urged people to follow World Health Organisation (WHO) prevention protocols as the development was proof that one could test positive for the respiratory virus despite being vaccinated."I cannot give you figures as yet because we have not summed up the total number of cases, but we have cases of people who tested positive for the virus despite that they have been vaccinated," Sibanda told Southern Eye."People must fully understand that getting vaccinated doesn't mean you are free from it, it can manifest itself again. Like any other vaccine, they should not relax."Instead, they should keep on adhering to COVID-19 regulations such as wearing of face masks, sanitising hands frequently and practising social distancing as much as possible."Sibanda said they were still trying to figure out how the vaccinated patients could have contracted the virus.His statement comes at a time when the latest council minutes revealed that residents were still attending funerals in large numbers that are more than the government stipulated 30.The minutes stated that some people were taking advantage of their political affiliation to break COVID-19 rules.On Monday, Zimbabwe recorded 2 661 new infections and 51 deaths, with 219 new infections and 11 deaths being recorded in Bulawayo.Cumulatively, as of yesterday morning, the country had 70 426 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 2 236 deaths.Last week, government cited funerals as COVID-19 super spreaders, adding that stricter measures would be put in place to enforce the lockdown measures.