Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo records new COVID-19 cases among vaccinated residents

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO has recorded several cases of COVID-19 infections among vaccinated residents, city health director Edwin Sibanda has said.

Although Sibanda could not give the actual statistics of vaccinated people that were infected, he urged people to follow World Health Organisation (WHO) prevention protocols as the development was proof that one could test positive for the respiratory virus despite being vaccinated.

"I cannot give you figures as yet because we have not summed up the total number of cases, but we have cases of people who tested positive for the virus despite that they have been vaccinated," Sibanda told Southern Eye.

"People must fully understand that getting vaccinated doesn't mean you are free from it, it can manifest itself again. Like any other vaccine, they should not relax.

"Instead, they should keep on adhering to COVID-19 regulations such as wearing of face masks, sanitising hands frequently and practising social distancing as much as possible."

Sibanda said they were still trying to figure out how the vaccinated patients could have contracted the virus.

His statement comes at a time when the latest council minutes revealed that residents were still attending funerals in large numbers that are more than the government stipulated 30.

The minutes stated that some people were taking advantage of their political affiliation to break COVID-19 rules.

On Monday, Zimbabwe recorded 2 661 new infections and 51 deaths, with 219 new infections and 11 deaths being recorded in Bulawayo.

Cumulatively, as of yesterday morning, the country had 70 426 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 2 236 deaths.

Last week, government cited funerals as COVID-19 super spreaders, adding that stricter measures would be put in place to enforce the lockdown measures.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Deadly unrest rages in South Africa

1 hr ago | 904 Views

Long queues at Durban petrol stations as fuel runs out

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

South Africa fuel shortages in the next few days

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda lashes Zimbabwean idiots living in SA bragging about looting

2 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Fresh headache for Malaba

2 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Zimbabwe will not intervene in SA political fights, says Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

'SA protests to trigger food shortages in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mutsvangwa's son loses $617,000, suspect flees

2 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defies own COVID-19 regulations

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Trevor Ncube's father dies

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Egodini Mall cost raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Reserve money drops to $23,53 billion

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Robber leaves mobile phone at crime scene

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zimbabwe yet to enact laws to curb mineral smuggling

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Staff shortage stalls vaccination programme

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Massive python found stashed in vehicle

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Cop commits suicide

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Police hunt for kidnappers

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

146 deportees escape from quarantine, isolation facilities in Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe imports increase by 17,6%

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo vaccination centres overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Call for all vehicles to have speed limiting devices

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Contractor, BCC give conflicting figures on Egodini project

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

3 passengers on bus from SA test positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mafume's trial postponed

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Police review roadblock schedule

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Schools reopening delayed

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zupco forced to reduce fares

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Diamonds worth US$140m vanish

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

SI 127 ghost still haunting economy

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

A wave of political change blowing over SADC region

14 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Mnangagwa targets to vaccinate one million in 2 weeks

14 hrs ago | 692 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

15 hrs ago | 576 Views

It's good introducing anti-corruption curricular at ECD, why don't we start by uprooting graft right from top echelons of power?

16 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mbeki criticises ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

16 hrs ago | 5268 Views

Chivayo, Intratrek bribery trial deferred

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Sending Jacob Zuma to jail was not a wise move'

16 hrs ago | 3294 Views

Malaba in no show as 2 High Court judges are sworn in

16 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

16 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Warriors crash out of COSAFA Cup

16 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks

17 hrs ago | 1206 Views

MDC MP endorses vaccine

19 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zuma roars loudly from the cells

19 hrs ago | 3972 Views

Man kills ex-wife hangs self

19 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Pastor attempts to kill girlfriend

19 hrs ago | 1807 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days