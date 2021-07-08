Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trevor Ncube's father dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) chairman Trevor Ncube has lost two close relatives - his father and niece - within a space of two days who both succumbed to COVID-19.

AMH publishes NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard and Weekly Digest and also runs an online radio and television station, Heart & Soul TV.

Ncube's father, Shadreck Kanyemba Ncube, passed on on Saturday morning aged 86 and was buried in Bulawayo the next day, while his niece, Lorraine (32), who died on Monday is set to be buried in Harare today.

"My 86-year-old father, friend and hero succumbed to COVID-19 in Bulawayo early this morning (Saturday). A sweet, compassionate and witty man, he will be sorely missed," Ncube tweeted.

Yesterday, he also confirmed the death of his niece who also succumbed to the virulent virus.

"Zimbabwe has lost a bright talented and courageous woman," he said.

"COVID-19 has robbed us of two precious people in our family in just one week. My mother is still in a COVID-19 high dependence unity, oblivious to the fact that her partner of 62 years is no more.

"Now her granddaughter is no more. How are we going to break this shocking news to her? There are no words to describe the pain we are going through."

In May, Ncube lost his younger brother, David, to kidney failure.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Deadly unrest rages in South Africa

1 hr ago | 865 Views

Long queues at Durban petrol stations as fuel runs out

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

South Africa fuel shortages in the next few days

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda lashes Zimbabwean idiots living in SA bragging about looting

2 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Fresh headache for Malaba

2 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Zimbabwe will not intervene in SA political fights, says Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

'SA protests to trigger food shortages in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mutsvangwa's son loses $617,000, suspect flees

2 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defies own COVID-19 regulations

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Egodini Mall cost raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Reserve money drops to $23,53 billion

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bulawayo records new COVID-19 cases among vaccinated residents

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Robber leaves mobile phone at crime scene

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe yet to enact laws to curb mineral smuggling

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Staff shortage stalls vaccination programme

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Massive python found stashed in vehicle

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Cop commits suicide

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Police hunt for kidnappers

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

146 deportees escape from quarantine, isolation facilities in Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe imports increase by 17,6%

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo vaccination centres overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Call for all vehicles to have speed limiting devices

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Contractor, BCC give conflicting figures on Egodini project

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

3 passengers on bus from SA test positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mafume's trial postponed

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Police review roadblock schedule

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Schools reopening delayed

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zupco forced to reduce fares

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Diamonds worth US$140m vanish

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

SI 127 ghost still haunting economy

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

A wave of political change blowing over SADC region

14 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Mnangagwa targets to vaccinate one million in 2 weeks

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

It's good introducing anti-corruption curricular at ECD, why don't we start by uprooting graft right from top echelons of power?

15 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mbeki criticises ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

16 hrs ago | 5260 Views

Chivayo, Intratrek bribery trial deferred

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Sending Jacob Zuma to jail was not a wise move'

16 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Malaba in no show as 2 High Court judges are sworn in

16 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

16 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Warriors crash out of COSAFA Cup

16 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks

17 hrs ago | 1202 Views

MDC MP endorses vaccine

19 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zuma roars loudly from the cells

19 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Man kills ex-wife hangs self

19 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Pastor attempts to kill girlfriend

19 hrs ago | 1804 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days