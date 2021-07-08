Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe will not intervene in SA political fights, says Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party yesterday said Zimbabwe will not intervene in South Africa's violent protests which were triggered by the jailing of the country's former President Jacob Zuma.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday deployed soldiers to restore order after days of violent protests and looting by South African nationals, who outnumbered the police, resulting in their failure to prevent attacks on businesses across the country.

Zanu-PF director for information and publicity Tafadzwa Mugwadi yesterday said Zimbabwe's ruling party would respect the decisions of the South African government and would not meddle in their affairs despite concerns about the safety of millions of Zimbabweans in the neighbouring country.

"I hope lessons have been learnt from the conduct of the Zimbabwe government and our ruling party Zanu-PF," Mugwadi tweeted.

"We have no business poking our noses in matters internal within a sovereign South Africa. We wish them well, but we will never impose our idea of the way forward. Expect no statement from us."

Mugwadi later told NewsDay that the ruling party was in compliance with the principles of the Southern African Development Community liberation movements, which encourage member States to respect the sovereignty of other nations.

"As the ruling party, we have not yet come up with a position on what is happening in South Africa right now. We have not yet been invited for an input. Of course, we are aware that there are concerns on what government's plans are about the situation since there is a significant number of our own people in the neighbouring country. But we have to respect the sovereign nation so that it deals with its own situation decisively without our interference. We will only intervene when invited to do so," he said.

South Africa is home to more than three million Zimbabweans, a majority of them undocumented immigrants who fled the country in search of jobs following the collapse of the economy in Harare two decades ago.

"My opinion is that government may need to consider helping our nationals to be evacuated back home for security reasons. I personally encourage those crossing to South Africa to halt their visits while they study the situation. Every Zimbabwean's life is crucial to us never mind where they are," Mugwadi tweeted.

South Africa has attempted to intervene in the Zimbabwean political and economic crises and has, on two occasions, sent special envoys as part of efforts to assist in resolving the political impasse in Harare.

Last year, Mugwadi sparked criticism following his insinuation that there was a hidden agenda by the African National Congress top leadership when they came to Harare last year after persistent calls for Zanu-PF to resolve local socio-economic problems.

But on Monday, in a series of tweets on the South African civil unrest, Mugwadi said Zimbabwe was way ahead of other African countries in terms of maintaining peace and order.

"Looking from the terraces as a non-interested onlooker who is no diplomat, but a bombshell expert, Zimbabwe is a bastion of civilisation, peace and harmony - and is rising to the mountain top developmentally in Africa. Hello Limpopo. Talk of crisis!!! Rule of law?" he tweeted.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Deadly unrest rages in South Africa

1 hr ago | 865 Views

Long queues at Durban petrol stations as fuel runs out

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

South Africa fuel shortages in the next few days

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda lashes Zimbabwean idiots living in SA bragging about looting

2 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Fresh headache for Malaba

2 hrs ago | 1232 Views

'SA protests to trigger food shortages in Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mutsvangwa's son loses $617,000, suspect flees

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defies own COVID-19 regulations

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Trevor Ncube's father dies

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Egodini Mall cost raises eyebrows

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Reserve money drops to $23,53 billion

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bulawayo records new COVID-19 cases among vaccinated residents

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Robber leaves mobile phone at crime scene

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zimbabwe yet to enact laws to curb mineral smuggling

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Staff shortage stalls vaccination programme

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Massive python found stashed in vehicle

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Cop commits suicide

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Police hunt for kidnappers

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

146 deportees escape from quarantine, isolation facilities in Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe imports increase by 17,6%

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo vaccination centres overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Call for all vehicles to have speed limiting devices

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Contractor, BCC give conflicting figures on Egodini project

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

3 passengers on bus from SA test positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mafume's trial postponed

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Police review roadblock schedule

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Schools reopening delayed

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zupco forced to reduce fares

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Diamonds worth US$140m vanish

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

SI 127 ghost still haunting economy

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

A wave of political change blowing over SADC region

14 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Mnangagwa targets to vaccinate one million in 2 weeks

14 hrs ago | 691 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

15 hrs ago | 575 Views

It's good introducing anti-corruption curricular at ECD, why don't we start by uprooting graft right from top echelons of power?

15 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mbeki criticises ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

16 hrs ago | 5260 Views

Chivayo, Intratrek bribery trial deferred

16 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Sending Jacob Zuma to jail was not a wise move'

16 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Malaba in no show as 2 High Court judges are sworn in

16 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

16 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Warriors crash out of COSAFA Cup

16 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks

17 hrs ago | 1202 Views

MDC MP endorses vaccine

19 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zuma roars loudly from the cells

19 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Man kills ex-wife hangs self

19 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Pastor attempts to kill girlfriend

19 hrs ago | 1804 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days