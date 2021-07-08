Ezra Tshisa Sibanda lashes Zimbabwean idiots living in SA bragging about looting

News / National

Veteran radio personality Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda has condemned some 'Zimbabwean idiots living in SA bragging about looting and showing off goods they looted.'A number of videos with people speaking what sounds like a Zimbabwean language has been making rounds on social media with individuals bragging about looting and showing off goods they looted.Said Tshisa Sibanda, "South Africans have blamed foreign nationals for crime in South Africa despite lack of evidence to back such perceptions. But watching the footage of these Zimbabwean idiots living in SA bragging about looting and showing off goods they looted makes it hard to defend our people. South African Police Service (SAPS) has always claimed that about 60% of suspects arrested for violent crimes in Gauteng province are illegal immigrants. This is an embarrassment to our country, an insult to hardworking and peace loving Zimbabweans living in Mzansi and such barbarism helps to soil and paint good Zimbabweans with a bad brush. I hope they are caught and jailed!."Meanwhile, International Cross-Border Traders Association president Denis Juru yesterday warned all foreigners in South Africa to abstain from participating in the violent protests which had claimed 45 lives by end of day yesterday.