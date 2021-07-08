ZANU-PF councillor, teacher fails to balance the two

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Guruve

ZANU-PF's Guruve ward 11 councillor Samuel Machumi who is also a teacher at Nyamhondoro Secondary School has been accused of failing to deliver by his electorate.Machumi was blasted in a local group and has been told to resign at Public Commission since he violated the civil servant act by venturing into politics.People in his ward said he was failing to serve them as he had two jobs hence he should choose one."VaMachumi vanofanira kuita basa ravo 1 simple 2 havasi kumagona," wrote one villager."The issue remains the same Mr Machumi is violating article 199 of the Constitution by continuing to be a civil servant when he is an elected politician now championing party interests at local authority he must do the most honourable thing and resign on his own," added another villager."The respected councilor should just resign."Other villagers said ZANU PF candidates are immune to the law but the opposition suffer the most."Its unfortunate constitution works when it is the opposition that is on the wrong. If one is a civil servant he or she has to resign to assume another position be it Cllr or MP but as long you are in ZANU the law does not apply. They are above the law. That's why you see most of the law breakers are rewarded by election to an even higher post. We will live with that until we are able to say no with one voice," lamented another villager.Contacted for comment Machumi professed ignorance by turning the phone down after hearing the questions.