Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU-PF councillor, teacher fails to balance the two

by Simbarashe Sithole in Guruve
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF's Guruve ward 11 councillor Samuel Machumi who is also a teacher at Nyamhondoro Secondary School has been accused of failing to deliver by his electorate.

Machumi was blasted in a local group and has been told to resign at Public Commission since he violated the civil servant act by venturing into politics.

People in his ward said he was failing to serve them as he had two jobs hence he should choose one.

"VaMachumi vanofanira kuita basa ravo 1 simple 2 havasi kumagona," wrote one villager.

"The issue remains the same Mr Machumi is violating article 199 of the Constitution by continuing to be a civil servant when he is an elected politician now championing party interests at local authority he must do the most honourable thing and resign on his own," added another villager.

"The respected councilor should just resign."

Other villagers said  ZANU PF candidates are immune to the law but the opposition suffer the most.

"Its unfortunate constitution works when it is the opposition that is on the wrong. If one is a civil servant he or she has to resign to assume another position be it Cllr or MP but as long you are in ZANU the law does not apply. They are above the law. That's why you see most of the law breakers are rewarded by election to an even higher post. We will live with that until we are able to say no with one voice," lamented another villager.

Contacted for comment Machumi professed ignorance by turning the phone down after hearing the questions.

Source - Byo24News

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

ZITF appoints Dr Nicholas Ndebele as CEO

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Calls for state of emergency in South Africa are misguided

57 mins ago | 237 Views

Cyclone Idai medicines were left to expire in warehouses

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa's govt moves to block Law Society's foreign funding

1 hr ago | 272 Views

'South Africa needs a total judicial and system overhaul and transformation'

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Car washer discovers mysterious snake

2 hrs ago | 773 Views

Africa's first black-owned car manufacturing company hits market

2 hrs ago | 736 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on SA protests

2 hrs ago | 1001 Views

MDC's Makomborero Haruzivishe released on bail

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

Deadly unrest rages in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Long queues at Durban petrol stations as fuel runs out

6 hrs ago | 859 Views

South Africa fuel shortages in the next few days

6 hrs ago | 621 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda lashes Zimbabwean idiots living in SA bragging about looting

6 hrs ago | 3241 Views

Fresh headache for Malaba

6 hrs ago | 3051 Views

Zimbabwe will not intervene in SA political fights, says Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1498 Views

'SA protests to trigger food shortages in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mutsvangwa's son loses $617,000, suspect flees

6 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defies own COVID-19 regulations

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Trevor Ncube's father dies

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

Egodini Mall cost raises eyebrows

6 hrs ago | 727 Views

Reserve money drops to $23,53 billion

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bulawayo records new COVID-19 cases among vaccinated residents

6 hrs ago | 798 Views

Robber leaves mobile phone at crime scene

6 hrs ago | 820 Views

Zimbabwe yet to enact laws to curb mineral smuggling

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

Staff shortage stalls vaccination programme

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Massive python found stashed in vehicle

6 hrs ago | 701 Views

Cop commits suicide

6 hrs ago | 546 Views

Police hunt for kidnappers

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

146 deportees escape from quarantine, isolation facilities in Matebeleland South

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe imports increase by 17,6%

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Bulawayo vaccination centres overwhelmed

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Call for all vehicles to have speed limiting devices

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Contractor, BCC give conflicting figures on Egodini project

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

3 passengers on bus from SA test positive for Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mafume's trial postponed

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

Police review roadblock schedule

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

Schools reopening delayed

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zupco forced to reduce fares

6 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Diamonds worth US$140m vanish

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

SI 127 ghost still haunting economy

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

A wave of political change blowing over SADC region

18 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Mnangagwa targets to vaccinate one million in 2 weeks

18 hrs ago | 727 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

19 hrs ago | 603 Views

It's good introducing anti-corruption curricular at ECD, why don't we start by uprooting graft right from top echelons of power?

19 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mbeki criticises ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership

20 hrs ago | 5599 Views

Chivayo, Intratrek bribery trial deferred

20 hrs ago | 434 Views

'Sending Jacob Zuma to jail was not a wise move'

20 hrs ago | 3517 Views

Malaba in no show as 2 High Court judges are sworn in

20 hrs ago | 1779 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days