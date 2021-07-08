Mnangagwa speaks on SA protests

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for the current violent protests in neighbouring South Africa to be resolved.Speaking at his Politburo meeting this morning Mnangagwa hoped that the protests will soon end."In the case of South Africa, we wish the current challenges facing our brothers and sisters in that country be soon resolved," he said.The protests were triggered by the jailing of the neighbouring country's former President Jacob Zuma without a trial.South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday unleashed soldiers to restore order after days of violent protests and looting by South African nationals, who outnumbered the police, resulting in their failure to prevent attacks on businesses across the country