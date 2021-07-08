News / National
Africa's first black-owned car manufacturing company hits market
South-Africa based Mureza Auto Co is launching Africa's first black-owned car model with a batch of 100 vehicles being rolled out next week.
The car model, which will be suitable for any African terrain, comes with extensive durability and affordability to serve Zimbabwean and South African market, and Africa at large.
In a statement, the company that is registered under Mureza Holdings, founded by the CEO Tatenda Mangofa and his partners, said it is optimistic that it will make a mark on the continent, with the release of two models, headlined by the Prim8 SUV range.
"This is a major milestone in our vision to become the leading car manufacturer in Africa.
To the African market, the wait is almost over.
We are working in the background to ensure we bring quality and affordable vehicles and an #untamed_motoring experience to the African continent," read part of the statement.
The history-making firm has also extended its empowerment and viability drive by offering an opportunity for investors, which can be accessed on the Mureza website.
The first 100 vehicles are earmarked at a $3 000 reserve price and delivery in Zimbabwe and South Africa and pre-orders will be made on the Mureza website https://mureza.co.za.
Other models under the firm include the Prim8-inspired T1 Pickup Truck, which is under production and the Athlete and Tusker models which are set to be rolled out next year.
Source - Lloyd Rabaya