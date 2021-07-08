Car washer discovers mysterious snake

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

People were taken aback after the discovery of a huge python snake found inside a Toyota Wish yesterday in Kwekwe Central Business district.The Toyota Wish was left in custody of Tendai Muchengeti a car washer who intended to clean the car."I am in the business of cleaning cars and there is a guy who came and left his car for cleaning and he was with a female colleague.When l was to start cleaning the female colleague returned as if she had forgotten something and when she opened the door she screamed and ran away and we a huge snake," Muchemwa said.Chief Wait Gwesela who was at the scene said," l strongly suspect foul play,the owner of the snake must have been using reptile to make money and l strongly believe this vehicle is used as pirate taxi".The owner of the Toyota Wish was arrested and investigations are are underway, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS) took the snake.