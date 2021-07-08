Loga faces chop

News / National

by Staff reporter

WARRIORS coach Zdvarko Logarusic faces the sack following a disastrous Cosafa Cup campaign in which the national team draw twice and lost twice to be ejected from the regional tournament.The Warriors registered a goalless draw against Mozambique in their opener and deadlocked 2-2 against the Flames of Malawi.They were then embarrassed 0-2 by Namibia in their third game and fell 1-2 to a young Senegalese guest team on Tuesday.Sources said the majority of Zifa executive committee members believed the Croat should be let go, with only one member insisting that he be given more time.Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela declined to comment on the rumours, saying he had not consulted to give a qualified response."I will only be in a position to comment after consulting," said Gwesela.Ever since his appointment as Warriors' head coach on January 20, 2020, Loga has never really logged in, as the team registered just a single win from 12 competitive and one friendly match.