Woman collapses and dies in Bulawayo CBD

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo woman, Wednesday, collapsed and died at the corner of 10th Avenue and Fort Street in the Bulawayo city centre.She was said to have been coming from seeing a doctor at a local facility in the company of a relative and was on her way to purchase medicine at a pharmacy when the incident occurred.When CITE arrived at the scene there were members of the police and city council staff who were fumigating the body.Eyewitnesses who were present when she collapsed, told this publication that the incident occurred at around 12 noon and people tried to summon an ambulance but did not get any response in time."The lady seemed very young, maybe in her late twenties thereabout. She was in the company of an older woman. It was around past 12. As they nearing that turn by Homelink she fell," said a witness who asked not to be named."The older woman she was with then asked for help. We assisted her to call for an ambulance. They kept saying they were coming. While awaiting the ambulance she told us they were coming from seeing a doctor and they were on their way to get medication from a pharmacy before heading home."The witness said an ambulance only came an hour later and certified her dead."The ambulance arrived around 1:30, an hour after we had made the call. If they had come early maybe she would have gotten help," narrated the witness."The ambulance people are the ones who covered her with the red blanket. We then assisted the older woman to call the police. They then arrived together with the city council staff who then fumigated the body."