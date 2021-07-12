Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police probe cross border bus firm

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police have launched investigations into the circumstances that saw a Sables bus passing through all police checkpoints from Beitbridge to Marondera before it was impounded.

The concern is that cross border buses usually travel at night and Zimbabwe has a curfew starting from 6.30pm ending at 6am the following day.

If the bus travelled during the day, then it naturally contravened the ban on intercity movements, which all police officers manning the checkpoints from Beitbridge would be naturally aware of.

The law enforcement agents also are investigating how the owner of the bus allowed his crew to operate while disregarding Government directive on lockdown measures.

Under the new regulations aimed at combating the spread of the pandemic, intercity operations are prohibited.

On Monday this week, police in Marondera impounded a Sables bus while it was offloading goods and some passengers reportedly from South Africa.

After the bus was impounded, all the 38 passengers and the bus crew were taken for Covid-19 testing and three of the passengers were positive.

Critically, all passengers had travelled all the way from South Africa without Covid-19 certificates, as required by law.

Zimbabwe demands that all visitors from other countries should have Covid-19 free certificates that would have been processed within 48 hours.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they believe all the passengers are illegal cross borders who were coming from South Africa.

"We are tracking the owners of the bus, at the same time, we are taking into account all the roadblocks this bus had passed through.

"It is clear that these buses ferry smugglers and border jumpers. It is now surfacing that the passengers are illegal cross borders. Definitely we will take action," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The bus company is now facing criminal charges while the passengers have been taken to Mahusekwa Hospital for isolation.

Most recently, 49 returnees from South Africa were put into quarantine in Beitbridge following the interception of one of the passengers who had come from India and was travelling with a fake Covid-19 clearance certificate.

Cross border buses still ply the Zimbabwe-South Africa route and The Herald understands that bus crews are making passengers pay up to R2 000 upfront that would be used to pay police officers should the need arise.

Source - Herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute

22 mins ago | 264 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

37 mins ago | 266 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

39 mins ago | 182 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

40 mins ago | 174 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

44 mins ago | 234 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

45 mins ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

46 mins ago | 137 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

47 mins ago | 63 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

48 mins ago | 62 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

49 mins ago | 117 Views

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

50 mins ago | 52 Views

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

51 mins ago | 68 Views

Zifa meet over Warriors poor show

54 mins ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwean bowler Kaia under ICC probe

56 mins ago | 57 Views

NGOs call govt to order

58 mins ago | 95 Views

African countries to benefit from Unicef, Covax vaccine project

59 mins ago | 41 Views

Number of Zimbabwean students in US plummeted by 37% in past years

60 mins ago | 63 Views

Police launch blitz on pirate kombis, taxis

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Disgraced Warriors return home

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Clock ticks for rogue NGOs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Why is West silent on South Africa violence?

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Motorists bemoan police roadblocks

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa hints on indaba adjustments

1 hr ago | 121 Views

MDC Alliance trio's trial postponed

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chombo wants passport released

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Suffocating enablers of Zimbabwe's vision is the new plot

1 hr ago | 39 Views

25 000 more doses arrive from Russia

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane bounces back

1 hr ago | 153 Views

ConCourt judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa warns NGOs

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Rapist kills own father, aunt

3 hrs ago | 774 Views

DCC member humiliated over debt

3 hrs ago | 734 Views

Constitutional Court judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths rise

4 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Botswana to close schools as COVID-19 cases soar

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

In fact, any NGO not involved in the country's politics is probably not fulfilling its mandate

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 27,500 soldiers to KZN and Gauteng, at what cost?

15 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Jacob Zuma's jail case was a golden opportunity: a catalyst to real issues

16 hrs ago | 2196 Views

DPA powers Total service stations with solar

16 hrs ago | 688 Views

Tenant assaults landlord for making noise

16 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Messi agrees Barca stay on reduced wages

16 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Only 4 players in Euro 2020 have parents born in England

17 hrs ago | 3362 Views

Tech business news launches in Australia

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail

17 hrs ago | 989 Views

Kudzi Chipanga readmitted back into Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Underground geologist vacancy

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

18 hrs ago | 174 Views

How to start your own successful business

18 hrs ago | 438 Views

All you need to know about number lookup APIs

18 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days