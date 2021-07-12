Rapist kills own father, aunt

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly killed his father and aunt before raping a woman and committing a spate of robberies around Kadoma.Evans Chikore (29) of Village 1 Luwana Farm, Kadoma reportedly struck his father to death with an axe before killing his aunt.Chikore is also alleged to have raped a woman after committing a series of robberies where he would terrorize villagers and burn their homes. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were appealing for information leading to the arrest of Chikore."The suspect is being sought for two counts of murder, rape, robbery and malicious damage to property which occurred on 9 July 2021 in Kadoma," he said."On the said date, Evans Chikore, who was armed with an axe, went to his parents' homestead in Marimari South where he attacked his father aged 61 which stones before striking him several times on the head and left shoulder with an axe for unknown reasons."The suspect threatened to kill his mother and set on fire four round huts and a shade at the homestead. After the incident, the suspect went to a neighbouring plot where he threatened to kill his parent's neighbour, accusing him of previously reporting him to police and causing his incarceration after he assaulted the neighbours' son."The complainant escaped and the suspect struck the complainant's son once on the forehead with an axe before setting alight two thatched huts at the homestead.Asst Comm Nyathi said Chikore proceeded to his aunt's homestead where he fatally struck her several times on the head with an axe before setting ablaze the kitchen hut and a Ford Ranger vehicle.He said Chikore, after murdering her aunt, headed to another neighbouring plot where he robbed the villagers of US$10 before dragging a woman to a nearby maize field where he raped her once after threatening to strike her with an axe if she resisted."After raping her, the suspect went to her house where he stole US$40 and a blanket."He set ablaze a hut which was used as a granary and five tonnes of maize, 20 buckets of sorghum and 10 bags of cement were destroyed."Investigations are in progress and anyone with information should contact any nearest Police Station," said Asst Comm Nyathi.