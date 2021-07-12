Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane bounces back

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF has readmitted some former members who had been expelled and suspended for deviating from the ethos of the revolutionary party.

Notable figures who have bounced back are former Zanu-PF deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Kudzanai Chipanga, Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane, Tapiwa Matangaidze, Malinga Mpehlabayo, Taura Chiripamberi, Shepherd Makaha and Dorothy Mhangami.

Briefing the media at the post-Politburo meeting, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said the members had applied to rejoin the party through their provinces.

Khaya Moyo was flanked by Zanu-PF Politburo members Sydney Sekeramayi who is in charge of research and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi who is the Secretary for External Affairs.    

He said that Manicaland province recommended Chipanga's readmission and the Politburo after deliberations, readmitted him into the party on condition that he does not contest elections for three years.  He is readmitted as an ordinary card-carrying member.

Chipanga, was expelled with several other members aligned to the G40 cabal in 2017. On Mhangami, the Politburo re-admitted her as a card carrying and will only be eligible to contest an elected position after two years.

Khaya Moyo said Mhangami expelled herself automatically in 2018 after contesting elections as an independent having lost primary elections. Turning to  Hlongwane, the Midlands province recommended that he be readmitted into the party because since his dismissal in 2017 over G40 cabal issues, he has shown remorse.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute

23 mins ago | 271 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

38 mins ago | 268 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

40 mins ago | 183 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

41 mins ago | 175 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

45 mins ago | 236 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

46 mins ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

47 mins ago | 137 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

48 mins ago | 63 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

49 mins ago | 63 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

50 mins ago | 118 Views

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

50 mins ago | 52 Views

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

52 mins ago | 68 Views

Zifa meet over Warriors poor show

54 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwean bowler Kaia under ICC probe

57 mins ago | 57 Views

NGOs call govt to order

58 mins ago | 95 Views

African countries to benefit from Unicef, Covax vaccine project

59 mins ago | 41 Views

Number of Zimbabwean students in US plummeted by 37% in past years

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Police launch blitz on pirate kombis, taxis

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Disgraced Warriors return home

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Clock ticks for rogue NGOs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Why is West silent on South Africa violence?

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Motorists bemoan police roadblocks

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa hints on indaba adjustments

1 hr ago | 122 Views

MDC Alliance trio's trial postponed

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chombo wants passport released

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Suffocating enablers of Zimbabwe's vision is the new plot

1 hr ago | 39 Views

25 000 more doses arrive from Russia

1 hr ago | 44 Views

ConCourt judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa warns NGOs

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Rapist kills own father, aunt

3 hrs ago | 774 Views

DCC member humiliated over debt

3 hrs ago | 734 Views

Police probe cross border bus firm

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Constitutional Court judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 926 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths rise

4 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Botswana to close schools as COVID-19 cases soar

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

In fact, any NGO not involved in the country's politics is probably not fulfilling its mandate

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 27,500 soldiers to KZN and Gauteng, at what cost?

15 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Jacob Zuma's jail case was a golden opportunity: a catalyst to real issues

16 hrs ago | 2196 Views

DPA powers Total service stations with solar

16 hrs ago | 690 Views

Tenant assaults landlord for making noise

16 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Messi agrees Barca stay on reduced wages

16 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Only 4 players in Euro 2020 have parents born in England

17 hrs ago | 3363 Views

Tech business news launches in Australia

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail

17 hrs ago | 989 Views

Kudzi Chipanga readmitted back into Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Underground geologist vacancy

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

18 hrs ago | 174 Views

How to start your own successful business

18 hrs ago | 438 Views

All you need to know about number lookup APIs

18 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days