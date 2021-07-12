'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

News / National

by Staff reporter

INFORMATION minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday said the country had reached the climax in COVID-19-related deaths, warning, however, that more fatalities could be recorded if the country does not take steps to stall the pandemic.Mutsvangwa said this yesterday during the unveiling of an e-licensing platform at the country's national broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation in Harare.She said the loss of lives and jobs in the country caused by the COVID-19 could continue if the country failed to curb the spread of the respiratory virus."Since March 2020, Zimbabwe like other nations has been fighting this pandemic that has ravaged many nations claiming millions of lives across the globe," Mutsvangwa said."For Zimbabwe, the battle against COVID-19 has come at a high cost with loss of lives, loss of income to many, as well as the destabilisation of social structures."She added: "While government has done a lot in procuring the lifesaving vaccines, we, however, find ourselves trapped in this third wave with many infections as well as fatalities."Despite Zimbabwe's COVID-19 response being one of the best on the continent as evidenced by fewer deaths and infections as compared to other nations, for government, a single death is one too many."The Information minister said after delivery of two million doses of vaccines recently procured by government, adding that more were being acquired.Mutsvangwa applauded the national broadcaster for introducing an e-licensing platform, which she said would enable clients to pay for their TV and radio licences online.