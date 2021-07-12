Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
INFORMATION minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday said the country had reached the climax in COVID-19-related deaths, warning, however, that more fatalities could be recorded if the country does not take steps to stall the pandemic.

Mutsvangwa said this yesterday during the unveiling of an e-licensing platform at the country's national broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation in Harare.

She said the loss of lives and jobs in the country caused by the COVID-19 could continue if the country failed to curb the spread of the respiratory virus.

"Since March 2020, Zimbabwe like other nations has been fighting this pandemic that has ravaged many nations claiming millions of lives across the globe," Mutsvangwa said.

"For Zimbabwe, the battle against COVID-19 has come at a high cost with loss of lives, loss of income to many, as well as the destabilisation of social structures."

She added: "While government has done a lot in procuring the lifesaving vaccines, we, however, find ourselves trapped in this third wave with many infections as well as fatalities.

"Despite Zimbabwe's COVID-19 response being one of the best on the continent as evidenced by fewer deaths and infections as compared to other nations, for government, a single death is one too many."

The Information minister said after delivery of two million doses of vaccines recently procured by government, adding that more were being acquired.

Mutsvangwa applauded the national broadcaster for introducing an e-licensing platform, which she said would enable clients to pay for their TV and radio licences online.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute

15 mins ago | 187 Views

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

30 mins ago | 220 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

32 mins ago | 155 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

37 mins ago | 204 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

38 mins ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

39 mins ago | 119 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

41 mins ago | 59 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

41 mins ago | 53 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

42 mins ago | 104 Views

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

43 mins ago | 47 Views

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

44 mins ago | 63 Views

Zifa meet over Warriors poor show

47 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwean bowler Kaia under ICC probe

49 mins ago | 55 Views

NGOs call govt to order

51 mins ago | 90 Views

African countries to benefit from Unicef, Covax vaccine project

52 mins ago | 38 Views

Number of Zimbabwean students in US plummeted by 37% in past years

53 mins ago | 62 Views

Police launch blitz on pirate kombis, taxis

54 mins ago | 121 Views

Disgraced Warriors return home

54 mins ago | 68 Views

Clock ticks for rogue NGOs

56 mins ago | 31 Views

Why is West silent on South Africa violence?

57 mins ago | 111 Views

Motorists bemoan police roadblocks

57 mins ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa hints on indaba adjustments

58 mins ago | 113 Views

MDC Alliance trio's trial postponed

59 mins ago | 39 Views

Chombo wants passport released

60 mins ago | 56 Views

Suffocating enablers of Zimbabwe's vision is the new plot

1 hr ago | 38 Views

25 000 more doses arrive from Russia

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane bounces back

1 hr ago | 146 Views

ConCourt judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa warns NGOs

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Rapist kills own father, aunt

3 hrs ago | 764 Views

DCC member humiliated over debt

3 hrs ago | 729 Views

Police probe cross border bus firm

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

Constitutional Court judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 916 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths rise

4 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Botswana to close schools as COVID-19 cases soar

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

In fact, any NGO not involved in the country's politics is probably not fulfilling its mandate

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 27,500 soldiers to KZN and Gauteng, at what cost?

15 hrs ago | 2750 Views

Jacob Zuma's jail case was a golden opportunity: a catalyst to real issues

16 hrs ago | 2189 Views

DPA powers Total service stations with solar

16 hrs ago | 686 Views

Tenant assaults landlord for making noise

16 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Messi agrees Barca stay on reduced wages

16 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Only 4 players in Euro 2020 have parents born in England

17 hrs ago | 3361 Views

Tech business news launches in Australia

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Kudzi Chipanga readmitted back into Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Underground geologist vacancy

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

18 hrs ago | 173 Views

How to start your own successful business

18 hrs ago | 435 Views

All you need to know about number lookup APIs

18 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days