Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

G40s Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao don't exist, says Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF has ruled out any prospects of readmitting vanquished G40 faction kingpins Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Ignatius Chombo, and Patrick Zhuwao as it considers them to be non-existent.

This comes after Zanu-PF readmitted a number of its former senior officials who were part of the G40 faction, which fought a neck-to-neck battle with current President  Emmerson Mnangagwa's Team Lacoster camp in an intriguing race to succeed the late former president Robert Mugabe.

The race led to a military coup in November 2017 which resulted in the G40 faction being decimated.

The faction was backing former First Lady Grace Mugabe to take over from her late husband while Mnangagwa was gunning for the throne.

Most senior G40 members including former government ministers Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao, Walter Mzembi, Mandi Chimene fled the country following the toppling of Mugabe.

Confirming that the ruling party had readmitted into its fold other former G40 members into the fold, Zanu-PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi, said the kingpins would remain in isolation.

The readmitted members include the mercurial former youth league leader Kudzanayi Chipanga, former youth and sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane and  former public service deputy minister Tapiwa Matangaidze.

Others are: Dorothy Mangami, Mpehlabayo Malinga and Chiratidzo Mabuwa, who contested as independent parliamentary candidates in the 2018 elections.

"We don't talk about people who don't exist in our mind especially," Mugwadi said referring to Moyo and his other colleagues.

Mnangagwa's administration is seeking to extradite Moyo from Kenya, and Kasukuwere, Zhuwao, Mzembi, and former deputy Higher Education Minister Godfrey Gandawa from South Africa.

The state wants the former senior officials to answer to a raft of charges including abuse of office.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the readmitted former senior officials had been brought back to the fold following "tense deliberations".

He was addressing journalists after Zanu-PF's Politburo meeting in Harare Wednesday.

"The Midlands Province has recommended that Makhosini Hlongwane be readmitted into the party because since his dismissal in 2017, over the G40 cabal, he has shown remorse at every situation he has been,"  Khaya Moyo.

"The disciplinary committee and the Politburo has accepted his readmission as a card-carrying member and can only be eligible to contest for elections after three years.

"Tapiwa Matangaidze has been readmitted into the party on condition that he will be a card-carrying member and will not contest for any election until the completion of four years.

However, the Zanu-PF information tsar, Moyo, insisted the ruling party's door would remain closed for Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, and their exiled colleagues.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Blacks being murdered by Indians in South Africa, SA media on mute

21 mins ago | 261 Views

Malaba case 'now lawfare' says Govt

39 mins ago | 181 Views

'Zimbabwe has reached climax in COVID-19 deaths'

39 mins ago | 170 Views

Police dither on dispersing Mapostori

43 mins ago | 229 Views

'Mnangagwa has fulfilled only 2% of 2018 pledges'

44 mins ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa denies withholding Ndewere dismissal report

45 mins ago | 136 Views

Smuggler granted $50 000 bail

47 mins ago | 63 Views

Gweru records surge in demand for graves

48 mins ago | 59 Views

Terracotta backtracks on Egodini Mall cost

48 mins ago | 115 Views

Health experts inspect Ekusileni Hospital

49 mins ago | 52 Views

ZAA founder Mwanza to step down

50 mins ago | 67 Views

Zifa meet over Warriors poor show

53 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwean bowler Kaia under ICC probe

55 mins ago | 57 Views

NGOs call govt to order

57 mins ago | 95 Views

African countries to benefit from Unicef, Covax vaccine project

58 mins ago | 41 Views

Number of Zimbabwean students in US plummeted by 37% in past years

59 mins ago | 63 Views

Police launch blitz on pirate kombis, taxis

60 mins ago | 132 Views

Disgraced Warriors return home

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Clock ticks for rogue NGOs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Why is West silent on South Africa violence?

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Motorists bemoan police roadblocks

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa hints on indaba adjustments

1 hr ago | 121 Views

MDC Alliance trio's trial postponed

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chombo wants passport released

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Suffocating enablers of Zimbabwe's vision is the new plot

1 hr ago | 39 Views

25 000 more doses arrive from Russia

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Fay Chung, Makhosini Hlongwane bounces back

1 hr ago | 153 Views

ConCourt judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa warns NGOs

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Rapist kills own father, aunt

3 hrs ago | 773 Views

DCC member humiliated over debt

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

Police probe cross border bus firm

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Constitutional Court judges to decide on Chief Justice Malaba

3 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths rise

4 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Botswana to close schools as COVID-19 cases soar

4 hrs ago | 626 Views

In fact, any NGO not involved in the country's politics is probably not fulfilling its mandate

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 27,500 soldiers to KZN and Gauteng, at what cost?

15 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Jacob Zuma's jail case was a golden opportunity: a catalyst to real issues

16 hrs ago | 2194 Views

DPA powers Total service stations with solar

16 hrs ago | 688 Views

Tenant assaults landlord for making noise

16 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Messi agrees Barca stay on reduced wages

16 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Only 4 players in Euro 2020 have parents born in England

17 hrs ago | 3362 Views

Tech business news launches in Australia

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail

17 hrs ago | 989 Views

Kudzi Chipanga readmitted back into Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Underground geologist vacancy

18 hrs ago | 369 Views

What does it take for the judiciary to hear a matter before them?

18 hrs ago | 174 Views

How to start your own successful business

18 hrs ago | 438 Views

All you need to know about number lookup APIs

18 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days