Two die in horrific crash

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Two people died in a road traffic accident along Masvingo-Beitbridge highway last night around 8pm.The two were travelling in a Honda fit which collided head-on with an Iveco truck at the 110 km peg along Masvingo- Beitbridge road, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.Provincial Police spokesperson lnspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the accident and the names of the deceased are yet to be released."We have the names of the deceased driver. However I cannot reveal it until the next of kin are informed and we are still looking for the details of the passenger," he said.