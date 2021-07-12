Man killed over unpleasant bar jest

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Makosa, a ward in Zimbabwe's Mashonaland East province are investigating a murder case in which a 29-year-old man, Johane Jambo was allegedly killed by his friend Zviitei Tsigaro (23) who accused him of using juju to be intimate with unsuspecting women in the area.According to police sources Jambo was drinking beer at Chikonyora bottle store in Mudzi together with his friend Zviitei of Nyamande village, Mudzi when the accused told his friend in a "joking manner" that he uses "mubobobo" to sleep with women.This enraged the now deceased, resulting in a fight.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachii said when the accused was being overpowered he drew a sharp object and stabbed the now deceased on the upper left thigh."He said the suspect is still at large and appealed to members of the public to always respect the sanctity of human life.