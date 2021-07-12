10 more ex-convicts deported from South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa on Monday deported 10 Zimbabweans who completed serving their sentences in correctional facilities around Limpopo province.The group arrived in police vans, along with 60 others who had been rounded up for violating immigration laws in the neighbouring country. It is understood that the deportations are part of the South Africans' plans to decongest prisons, and migrants holding centres.According to the Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg, the ex-convicts had been arrested for robbery, house breaking and shoplifting, among other charges.Last week, another seven ex-convicts were deported from Gauteng province along with 213 others who had been raided for violating Pretoria's immigration laws. Zimbabwe's Consul-General to Johannesburg Mrs Melody Chaurura said recently that they have not been able to deport people in the last two weeks."On average less than 100 people are being sent home from South Africa weekly," she said.By the end of the day yesterday, health officials were still screening the group for Covid-19. Under the current lockdown Standard Operational Procedures (SOP), those returnees or deportees who test positive for the condition are put in isolation.In addition, those testing negative are sent to their respective homes for quarantine. With respect to the ex-convicts, they are also profiled by the police.